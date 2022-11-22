Opinion | Charles Burdick: History of western rivers and navigation thereon

Succeeding the universal canoe of the aborigines came the flatboat, the pirogue, the mackinaw boat, the keel-boat, the barge, the horse boat, and the “broad horn” or produce boat, used in floating the produce of the valley down the water courses, and especially to New Orleans where they found egress to the markets of the world. These modes of transportation were then followed by the steamboat and diesel boat. The rivers played a great part in the development and expansion of America and still today contribute much to our transportation system, as we have seen recently in 2022 with the river’s low water issue, that has caused movement restrictions for towing vessels and the delivery of lesser products, causing higher cost to the consumer.

In 1705 the first cargo was floated down river from the Indian country around Wabash, now the states of Indiana and Ohio. This was 15,000 bear and deer-hides for shipment to France. As early as 1810 records show such articles as flour, bacon, whiskey, cider, pork, apples, oats, corn, beans, lumber, live hogs, butter, lard, onions, potatoes, hemp, dried fruit, yarn and cordage, fowls, horses, beer and tobacco being transported to New Orleans mostly by flatboat.

In 1839 the first act of congress relating to granting licenses to steam vessels and steamboats was passed. This act required all captains, pilots, and engineers before being allowed to perform in those capacities, to be examined before a board of persons appointed for that purpose. As steamboats faded out and replaced by diesel boats, no license was required by law for many years. In the mid 1970s a law was finally passed requiring an operator’s license.

Many dangerous incidents await the river pilot. He must show respect and obedience to these treacherous but beautiful rivers that wind their way and flow many miles with turbulence and swiftness seeking their final- destination. The responsibilities and duty are many that go with the authority one has as a river pilot. The wrong decision can be disastrous causing loss of life and millions in monetary loss. One must understand that decisions many times must be made very quickly with only seconds in extreme situations caused from unforeseen events. My reverence for the river was always tempered by respect. Most of the time, applying logical sense, the outcome of a problem will be favorable but not always so. A river pilot is a proud person. With his hands, eyes, and some brainpower, he most always overcomes his adversary the mighty river.

River navigation has progressed a long way since its beginning. With modern tools to assist the navigator such as radar, depth recorders, radios, etc. Still a pilot’s wit is challenged around most every bend in the river for one never knows completely, no matter how well you know the river, what lies ahead.

Many are the conditions encountered by the river pilot. Currents, slack water, daylight, darkness, rain, snow, sleet, wind, fog, deep water, shallow water, cross currents, eddies, loaded barges up-stream and down-stream, empty barges up-stream, down-stream, vessel traffic, missing aids to navigation, narrow channels and ice gorges. All cause different approaches for each situation.

To become a river pilot, in most situations, is to be given a steersman’s job under the eye of the captain. This training is normally a couple years. I was not that fortunate, as the company I worked for had no steersman programs. I was a licensed Mate and had obtained a Pilot's license. On the recommendation of the Captain of the vessel I was on, I was given a pilot’s job. I had very little steering time as mate, and that was done while the captain did his book work. I will never forget that first night as a very trying and miserable one. From there, with the Lord beside me, I would experience many nerve-racking days and nights for the next couple years. But with the Lord’s help, I went on to success.

I could write volumes of stories about happenings and events during my 42 years on the river, and 35 of them was as Master/Pilot. My time on the river overall, was a most enjoyable and satisfying period. I never lost interest in my work nor did I tire of the challenge. I retired at age 62. After all the years of being away from home, I felt a need to come home and stay. Thanks be to God, for I was blessed with his help.