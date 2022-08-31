Opinion | Charles Burdick: Home, that part of the world called Southern Illinois

Wedged in by two great Rivers, the Ohio River on the East and Mississippi River on the west, there is a region called Southern Illinois. Within this geographic boundary you will find one of the most attractive areas in the Midwest from an archaeological and historical standpoint. This area is occasionally called “Little Egypt,” because of its resemblance to the Delta of the Nile and the city of Cairo, which is located at the confluence of these two great rivers.

I have another name for it, “home.” A place that I dearly love. A place, after all my travels I found none like it. A place to reminisce about the good things of the past, many blessing I have received and much joy experienced. Yes, I've seen a lot of beautiful sights in 10 different countries and on two continents and several seas and on many islands. But none was as beautiful as Southern Illinois. Home is not just a visual thing, but feeling is a large part of it, with love and satisfaction of life and the events that surrounds you makes it so. For me there is none other.

The Mississippi River and the Ohio River came into being for the most part during the past million years. Geologist refer to this as the Pleistocene period. Great amounts of ice that covered eastern Canada and the northeastern parts of the United States began to melt and sending floodwaters on its way to the Gulf of Mexico, cutting out deep valleys. Long areas of limestone and sandstone bluffs were carved out by the action of the glacial waters where the Ozark hill range crosses these rivers. The results of this action are most seen near Grand Tower (my home town), Fountain Bluff and Southeastward along the east side of the river flood plain.

The glacier during this age that covered most of Illinois to a point south of Carbondale is known to geologists as the Illinoisan. Evidence of this glacier is shown in exposed places in creek and river banks by characteristic pebble stones of green stone, granite, and other rocks brought down from the north by this glacier.

A warm period caused it to melt; the area became very dry. The prevailing westerly winds during this period swept across dry barren lands, creating great dust storms, and deposited wind-blown soil called loess to a depth of many feet on top of the glacial deposits.”

Southern Illinois is part of the New Madrid Fault Line which is the most active earthquake zone in the United States, east of the Rockies. The probability of another severe earthquake is high in this area.

The Southern Illinois area climate is continental, characterized by frequent changes in temperature, humidity, cloudiness and wind direction. Prolonged warm spells in summer are infrequent. Major droughts are infrequent. Average annual precipitation is 46.18 inches. More than half occurs during April through September. January temperatures range from a normal maximum of 45 degrees Fahrenheit to a normal minimum of 27 degrees Fahrenheit. December and January are normally the coldest months while July and August are the warmest of the year. (Jackson County Soil)

Southern Illinois has always been and will always be my favorite place in the world. Thanks be to the Lord for this wonderful area.