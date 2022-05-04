Opinion | Charles Burdick: How the name Dixie Cup came to be

In 1908 a young man named Hugh Moore started a business to which he gave the imposing name of, The American Water Supply Company of New England. The product he hoped to sell was — of all things, a drink of water.

He had developed a vending machine that for the price of a penny, would dispense a drink of pure water in an individual paper cup. Unexpected endorsement for the machine came from the founder of the Anti-Saloon League who said thousands of men were lured into the saloons simply for a drink of water. But once inside, faced “terrible temptation.”

Not much water was sold, but Hugh saw potential in the crude paper cup itself, for these were the days of the old public tin dipper — seldom washed, never sterilized and used indiscriminately by everyone. (Yes, how I remember those days when every home, also had a water bucket with a dipper hanging on it from which we all drank from. C.F.B.)

A young health officer, Dr. Samuel Crumbine, sounded the knell of doom for the old dipper when he began crusading for a law to ban the public drinking cup which was a potential disease spreader. Hugh Moore and his associates joined the crusade, and at the same time obtained financial backing. A driving force was given the new venture when, that same year, Kansas passed the first law abolishing the public drinking vessel. Other states soon followed suit.

In 1912 Hugh and associates renamed the company, Health Kups. It didn’t “catch on” with the public; it sounded too antiseptic. Hugh changed it to the name that has become a household word.

How this came about was: In the loft building where Hugh manufactured Health Kups, was the Dixie Doll Company. One day, Hugh stopped to chat with the doll maker. As they talked, Hugh recalled a story he had heard about the origin of the name “Dixie.” In the days when each bank issued its own money, one bank in New Orleans had a great reputation among Mississippi River traders for the strength of its currency. Its 10-dollar notes had the word, DIX, (“ten” in French) printed across them. Riverboat men referred to them as “Dixies,” and legend had it that the phrase “Dixie Land” came to mean the territory where Dix notes were held in high esteem.

Those “Dixies” had gotten Hugh's attention, all the qualities he would like to have associated with his product. It looked good in print; it rolled off the tongue easily, it had a colorful historical background. Would the doll maker mind if he used it? The doll maker said he would not; from that moment Dixie Cup was destined to become one of the best known of all-brand names.

The Dixie Cup Company’s first great expansion came in 1923, when it produced a paper cup suitable for sale of small individual portions of ice cream. Hundreds of variations and uses have been developed since, but the one most American youngster, (and some oldsters) regard as synonymous with ice cream. Dixie Cup remains the all-time favorite.

My first recollection of Dixie Cups was in Gardiner’s Drug Store and soda fountain, now known as (The Mississippi River Museum And Interpretive Center), in Grand Tower. What an experience it was to get a Dixie Cup full of ice Cream in the 1940s as finances was limited in most households.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0