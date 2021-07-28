 Skip to main content
Opinion | Charles Burdick: I caught a thief aboard our boat by process of elimination
Guest View

Opinion | Charles Burdick: I caught a thief aboard our boat by process of elimination

Burdick Charles

Charles F. Burdick.

Six months had past since the stealing began.

Someone was going into the rooms of some of the crew members and stealing money while they were working or away from their rooms for various reasons.  No one had seen anyone entering these areas. This was happening two and three times a month, then it would stop for a while. Stealing is a very rare thing on riverboats, as I only experienced it twice in 42 years working on the river. 

As pilot, the captain and I were often discussing this problem. We were racking our brains trying to figure out who might be doing such an act.  It was a terrible situation to have a thief among your crew. 

I sat many hours while working, thinking about this problem trying to formulate a plan whereby we might catch the culprit.  I knew the captain was trying also, but neither he nor I had come up with anything.

It was about 2 p.m. this day when I arrived at a lock and would have several hours delay according to the information given to me by the lockmaster.  I shoved the head of the tow into the bank and left one engine idling ahead, thus holding the tow steady to bank.  Normally this is an occasion when you sit back and relax, prop your feet up, monitor the radios, and keep an occasional eye on the tow to make sure everything remains secure. 

I had just made an entry in the vessel’s logbook, as stopping and waiting lock turn when out of nowhere an idea came to mind as to how we might eliminate at least half or more of the crew as suspects of the thefts occurring.  Seeing the logbook must have rang a bell and gave me the thought.

When crew members get off and on the vessel, the time, and place are entered into the logbook. We had a list of dates when the thefts occurred, so I reasoned to go back and make a list from the logbook as to whom was aboard on all those dates, this would eliminate as suspects those that weren’t aboard every time of a theft. So I started my research in the logbook.

After listing names, times and dates for about two hours, and comparing them with the dates of the thefts, I became very excited for it was beyond my wildest expectations that out of 24 people, those on and off the boat, only one man’s name appeared on all the dates of the thefts, of being on the boat.

To me this simply meant he was the guilty one. I checked and double checked all the information and was satisfied that my calculations were correct. I guess you could say I accidentally stumbled upon the guilty one, when I only had in mind, to lower a guilty suspect list.  It was shocking, because the suspect was a preacher’s son, a well-mannered and pleasant young man. 

That evening when the captain came to the pilothouse to relieve me, I immediately showed him what I had discovered and what my conclusion was.  His response, “I’m firing him right now.” 

I suggested that he may want to check my research, and make sure it was correct so no liability was involved. He again said, “I’m firing him right now. I want him off this vessel immediately.”  He then had the man come to the pilot house and told him he was being fired for stealing.  The man was put off on the lock wall. 

The son had told his father he had been fired for stealing for which he never done.  The father then called the office and said he was going to sue the company for false allegations of theft and the lost of his son’s job.  The next day the father called the office again, saying his son had confessed to him and he apologized for what had happened and asked for an amount of all the money lost by crew members, and he would make it good, and so he did.  

Many times since, I’ve thought about this event and am still fascinated as to how this all turned out.  One must realize that crew members are getting on and off the vessel every week or two, not all come and go at the same time.  It appears that it would have been likely that several of the names might have appeared on the dates of the thefts.

They didn’t — only the one.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry. 

