Opinion | Charles Burdick: I caught a thief aboard our boat by process of elimination

Six months had past since the stealing began.

Someone was going into the rooms of some of the crew members and stealing money while they were working or away from their rooms for various reasons. No one had seen anyone entering these areas. This was happening two and three times a month, then it would stop for a while. Stealing is a very rare thing on riverboats, as I only experienced it twice in 42 years working on the river.

As pilot, the captain and I were often discussing this problem. We were racking our brains trying to figure out who might be doing such an act. It was a terrible situation to have a thief among your crew.

I sat many hours while working, thinking about this problem trying to formulate a plan whereby we might catch the culprit. I knew the captain was trying also, but neither he nor I had come up with anything.

It was about 2 p.m. this day when I arrived at a lock and would have several hours delay according to the information given to me by the lockmaster. I shoved the head of the tow into the bank and left one engine idling ahead, thus holding the tow steady to bank. Normally this is an occasion when you sit back and relax, prop your feet up, monitor the radios, and keep an occasional eye on the tow to make sure everything remains secure.