Opinion | Charles Burdick: I played basketball against University of Naples, Italy

While in the United States Navy, we were on exercises in the Mediterranean Sea and had 1500 Marines aboard. We had been there about four months on maneuvers when we were ordered to offload all Marines and proceed to Naples, Italy. We proceeded to Naples where our ship was to act as the administrative ship for Admiral Robert B. Carney, U.S.N. We tied up alongside, his ship, the U.S.S. Adirondack AGC-15, in Naples Harbor and settled in for a three-month stay. Admiral Carney, was the Commander-in-Chief, Allied Forces, Southern Europe.

We had been there only a short time when our Executive Officer, (second in command), posted a notice that there would be try-outs for the ships basketball team while in, giving the time and place for the try-outs. About 40 sailors showed up for the try-outs, including myself. We had a couple days of shooting free throws, playing different positions etc., and after this I was more than surprised when I was one of the 12 that was picked for the team.

The first thing we were told was that our sponsor was going to be an Italian from the United States. He had been deported back to Italy, along with Lucky Luciano, and was one of Lucky Luciano’s Henchman when in the states. We were given strict orders that we would not have any dealings with him other than basketball. This is the guy that would book all the games, schedules, and transportation.

We had a bus especially for basketball and it was always ready. We played towns around a 30-mile radius of Naples and one game was against the University of Naples. We won this game by a significant number. I played the first half of the game. We won all the games we played with the Italians.

When we entered the towns on the bus, the first thing you would see was the U.S. Olympic Team, strung across the streets on large banners put there by our sponsors. We thought this was funny. All the gymnasiums where we played, were packed. We were given free drinks and food after each game. Most of the gymnasiums were about the same size as our high school gymnasiums in the United States. The bad thing was some of their gymnasiums had concrete floors.

Naples, Italy was a very interesting place and just a short few years before, had been involved in World War Two. It is only about 100 miles from Rome. Not only was I fortunate enough to be playing basketball, but I made several tours, and one of them was to Rome for three days.

My Rome trip cost $25.00. This included a two-night stay in a hotel, meals, train fare from Naples and back and one evening’s entertainment at a night club and one free drink of choice.

While spending the three months in Naples, Italy, I visited Luciano’s Restaurant and Bar many times, mainly hoping to see him. Most of my friends had met him and as an American he would come right to your table and converse with you. The ones that talked with him said the same thing, that you would never have believed that he had been a gangster. He talked to them as if a long-lost friend, they said. My desire to meet him was not to start a friendship but something to tell my grandchildren about. This never happened. Years later he died from a heart attack.