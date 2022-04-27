Opinion | Charles Burdick: Idiocy runs wild in confirmation hearings

I watched the confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and was totally amazed at some of the questions asked by a few of the senators. It seemed to me that some of the questions asked were totally out of context with the committee’s responsibility to determine a nominee’s qualification to serve on the high court.

Although there are no constitutional requirements on the questions asked, it would be prudent, it seems to me, for the senators to keep within certain bounds of the subject, making their questions more sensible instead of the ridiculous nonsense, that it sometimes presents.

There were three or four that I felt was totally out of line and was unbecoming to the office they held. Especially Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz. They both acted like bumpkins that had been on a drunken binge or both were running a high fever causing them to talk out of their heads. Whatever problem they might have, some of their questioning was disgraceful.

Neither of these people are very popular in their own party. They are, what you might call, cry babies.

Cruz’s questioning of Jackson has increased his being the least popular politician on Capitol Hill. Lindsey Graham has become champion of stomping out of the room, when he doesn’t get his way.

They both act like Trump when he was president. They are at least in the shadow of Trump, for what they say, isn’t always true, and like Trump, they do a lot of pouting. Maybe they learned this from him. They must be given credit for they are experts on twisting words around to change the meaning that were spoken by others.

Graham says one thing and then does another, never being consistent. You really can’t understand where he’s coming from, and it sounds like he doesn’t know where he’s going.

Cruz has set a new meaning for the word negative for he thinks it means always, and votes negative on all things that come before him, unless it's his idea.

Getting back to the subject of confirmation hearings, both Cruz and Graham showed a strong Republican effort, by the nature of their questions asked, trying to upset Judge Jackson. But that effort failed as she was smarter than they. By keeping her cool, the opposite happened. They brought to light her strength and endurance under pressure. A great thing for a judge to have that serves on the high court.

It is beyond my understanding why these two people act as they do. The people of South Carolina elected Lindsey Graham, and the people of Texas elected Ted Cruz. I’m sure both Graham and Cruz were trusted by their constituents to represent them in an orderly, sensible, and proper way. How wrong they were, and embarrassed they must be. They ended up with two loose screws and no screwdriver to fix it, until next election time.

These are two of the people that help run our country. They pass laws, and restrictions that control our very lives. I know they don’t pass them alone, it takes a majority, but to think that these people have a voice in the direction that our lives go, is disturbing to me.

Thanks to the Lord, that there are only a few of these jokers in the House and Senate, although a few is too many. A quote from Will Rogers may answer my thoughts on Cruz and Graham; he said “Everybody is ignorant, only on different subjects.”

Confirmation hearings for sure is the subject that qualifies Cruz and Graham to fit Roger’s quote.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

