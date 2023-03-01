The information below was from Pauline Gardiner who died Oct. 3, 2007, two months after her 100th birthday. She was a great lady and respected by all. In later years the top story of the building mentioned below was destroyed by fire, and what you see today is only half of the building that existed in the days that this report speaks of.

I’m 90 years old and it was an old building when I was a teenager. Its history is an interesting part of Grand Tower’s past as it was built in 1892 from stone that came from the quarry at Red Town, at the north end of the city. It was known all my life as the drug store, but today it houses the Mississippi River Museum.

Pauline Gardiner's report is as follows:

"This building was built by Doctor Charles D. Gardiner and the Knights of Pythias Lodge. The lodge occupied the upper story and was responsible for that part of the building including the roof. They were given a 99-year lease from Dr. Gardiner as they had no claim to ground.

Mrs. Pauline (Ashman) Gardiner remembered her mother-in-law, Dr. Gardiner’s wife, speak of a gentleman by the name of Lott who assisted the doctor as a registered pharmacist in the store. The doctor was very busy making calls and practicing medicine over a wide area of the farming community. He traveled by horse back when the roads were too muddy for a buggy. His office was in a back room of the store.

Mrs. Clara Bell Gardiner, wife of Dr. Gardner, studied pharmacy and took her examination at Cairo, and received her certification.

In 1925 or near that time, Doctor Gardiner sold the store, (not the building) to a Mr. Cochran. He defaulted after six months and left in the middle of the night. The doctor and his wife had to assume management again. Their son Charles Jr. was between jobs and they ask him to help them out and he accepted their terms in 1926. Charles Jr. married Pauline Ashman in 1927 and she joined him in the store in 1930.

In October 1929 marked the stock market crash and the beginning of the Great Depression. Business declined to a point it was hard to survive, Then came the threat of World War II and, of course, our entry into it Dec. 7, 1941. This changed retail business. Many items were not available, and we added jewelry, toys, and gift items at Christmas time to increase sales.

We had a flood in 1943. Before the river crested, we had six inches of water over the main floor. We moved the entire inventory higher on the shelves and even raised the freezer and saved the ice cream. In 1944 we had another flood which filled the basement and crested an inch or two beneath the main floor.

After the end of World War II in 1945 many households needed appliances, We were offered the franchise for Frigidaire and Maytag. Sales were good until most everyone was supplied, and then over all, business declined.

On Nov. 27, 1965, stock and fixtures were auctioned at a two-day sale. The building was sold to the Masonic Lodge as they were meeting in the same lodge room the Knights of Pythias (who had disbanded) had used. The order of the Eastern Star used the first floor."