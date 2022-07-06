Opinion | Charles Burdick: Interesting people and things seen

Interesting people and things I've seen:

Naomi Judd's mother

Life progresses in different ways, we meet a lot of people and experience many things that happen along the way. One such meeting was as a trip pilot on a river vessel for two weeks. I worked with Naomi Judd’s mother who was the cook aboard. She was a pleasant lady and a good cook. I was told later on she married a captain with another company and took a job with them. It was early on when I worked with her, and her daughter Naomi was just becoming popular in the music world.

A good deal for me

After 42 years employed on the river, I retired in 1994. My son worked on the river and was port captain for this company. He called me one day and said, "I’ve got a good deal for you."

I said "What’s that?" He said that he had a captain and pilot on this boat and they were not familiar with the Upper Mississippi River and they needed that boat to go up and bring some barges out.

He said, "I know you're not a cook, but I know you can, and like to cook, and we also need a cook on that boat, so I was thinking you could go on as cook and if the captain and pilot needed some help you would be there to assist them."

I thought about this for a minute then I said, "I’ll go as cook for two weeks, but they must understand that I will not hang out with them in the pilothouse, and if they need me they will have to call me, for the cook doesn’t tell the captain or pilot what to do. I will just be relaying to them what they should do."

He said "I told them about you and they are hoping you come aboard and they have no qualms about you telling them what to do."

So, I went and put in my two weeks that I promised. (I was only called three times by the captain and pilot.) I prepared three full meals a day for two weeks. Everything worked out fine and we had a good trip. The crew said they hated to see me go and I believe they were sincere.

$3 bill

As phony as a $3 bill ... you’ve heard the expression a few times. Most of us are guilty of using this old cliché, at least a few times. We should make a solemn promise that it will never happen again, at least coming from our mouths, for there was a $3 bill! A very legal one too.

The odd-denomination currency was issued in Southern Illinois, at the first territorial bank at Old Shawneetown. Some of the ancient bills are still in existence. They were issued in a now crumbling building near the Ohio River Levee. There was also a $4 bill, a $6, $7, $8 and $9 bill -- unbelievable as it sounds today. Now you know.

Flying Irishman

In the circus world he was known as the Flying Irishman, but as a boy in Grand Tower he was just little Tommy Halligan. Tommy was one of several boys in the little town who liked to run and leap into the sawdust piles down at the old sawmill. The youngsters later set up crude springboards and a turning pole and practiced acrobatics by the hour. Soon Tommy’s natural abilities shone through … and, able to leap over several head of horses, he became leader of the group. A few years later he was touring the world and being hailed in all the principal cities as one of Barnum & Bailey’s best acrobats.

Bob Woolsey

Another showman of note born in Grand Tower was Bob Woolsey of the popular Wheeler and Woolsey comedy team of a few years back. When Bob was about six years old, his father, a brakeman on the Illinois Central Railroad, was killed on the job in Grand Tower. The family then moved to Murphysboro where Bob put on shows in local barns. After hitches with small itinerate theater troupes, he finally gravitated to New York. Success in the play “Rio Rita” and a partnership with, Bert Wheeler led to a Hollywood contract and many movies.

Many impressive people have lived and passed through our small city of Grand Tower. We indeed, are pleased that they were here.