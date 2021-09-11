Opinion | Charles Burdick: It was called one of America’s darkest days

Within an hour, if I recall correctly, American Airlines Flight 77 Hit the Pentagon in Virginia. My first impulse was anger. Anger then turned to fear, as I wondered, "Where else this could be happening in our country?" Had it not been for some heroic passengers on still another plane, United Flight 93, who overtook the terrorists, and brought it down in a field near Shanksville, Pa., killing all aboard. Many lives were saved as it was believed this plane was headed for Washington D.C. At this point I felt like the world was at war.

I recall another thing that came to mind that day was the likeness of this, to the Kamikaze attack on U.S. Navy Ships in World War 11. These pilots were willing to die for their cause, (not country) whatever that cause might have been, by flying their bomb filled planes into the American ships. To the Japanese this salvation was Kamikaze, “divine wind.” The pilots that flew the planes into the Twin Towers apparently felt the same, in their own way. Many things were being recalled to mind at that time. I remember thinking, "What kind of people would commit such a barbarous act against innocent people" I had no answer.