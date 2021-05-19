Opinion | Charles Burdick: Liz Cheney being punished for telling the truth

What a shameful position for our country, that many Republicans in office are still worshiping, and being lead by such a man that lost the last election. It might have been close, but he lost. Many elections in our country have been close, but the loser has always taken it in hand and moved on. Not Trump, he would rather continue his lies, that the election was stolen from him. The dangerous part of this charade is we are still being lead by a man we voted out of office because we didn’t like his performance and leadership wrapped in lies. But his strong dictation to the cult party, and their worship for him, puts every American under the gun, like it or not, his false and phony statements, coming from his mouth, will still have an effect on us as long as his cult continues spreading and obeying his wishes. It’s also frightening, to think that Trump still has many voters backing him.