Opinion | Charles Burdick: Looking back on two of Grand Towers greatest athletes

What a great gift God gave us when he gave us memory. Thinking back to early periods of life is a very enjoyable thing to do with all the political unrest in the world today. This following story from a 1950 excerpt goes back 72 years ago. The two boys mentioned were both my friends and classmates...

"Stacey “Bill” Wills and Jack Milster, two 18-year-old Grand Tower high school graduates of last Friday 1950, will be on their way to the Class D Baxley, Georgia, farm club of the St. Louis Browns Thursday.

The youths signed contracts with the Browns in St. Louis last night after a tryout with the Browns — Athletic game. Wills, a left hander both at bat and in the field, is an outfielder. Milster is a short stop by trade, though he stepped out of character once this year to pitch a no-hitter, 1 - 0 victory over Murphysboro.

Wills perhaps is the more promising of the two players. He’s 5 feet 10 inches, a solid 180 pounds and packs a mean wallop. He got seven hits in 11 trips during the Carbondale district tournament, four of the hits being triples. Last night at Sportsman’s Park Wills hit two balls out of the lot. One hit the light supports atop the pavilion and the other reached the pavilion roof.

Milster also socked one to deep center field. Milster throws and bats right-handed. He is perhaps too small to make the grade as pitcher, packing only 160 pounds on his six-foot frame.

No information was available as to whether the boys received bonuses to sign with the browns. It was doubted, however, that they approached the $6,000 figure which makes a player a bonus player.

Tonight Wills and Milster will be home packing for the trip tomorrow while their junior and senior teammates see the Browns play the Red Sox as guests of Principal William O. Fisher and coach Tom Dunn. Gene Wills, Charles Dickson and Charles Hines are the seniors and Bill Grammer, Toby Nelson and Jim Keith the Juniors."

In a old sports article from the Southern Illinoisan it said, the era might well be termed the Dickson, Milster, Hines, Wills regime in Grand Tower sports for those five players formed the nucleus for some of the most impressive sports clubs the school has had for several years.

I was proud to have been in the 1950 graduating class. A class that produced some top-notch athletes. Stacey “Bill” Wills and Jack Milster were two of five outstanding players, (baseball and basketball), that was in the 1950 graduating class. All five players would have to be considered above average high school players. Bill Wills and Jack Milster were both drafted when the Korean War started and never returned after the war, to major league ball. There is no doubt, had it not been for the war these two outstanding baseball players would have made the major league. Milster retired from the navy as a Chief Petty Office after 20 plus years.