Opinion | Charles Burdick: Man and ducks collide in the air

He told me he had been relieved from the boat he was captain on and was on his way home for his regular time off. He had flown out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana for New Orleans, about a 30-minute flight, where he would change planes and continue on to St. Louis. He said they were about 15 minutes into the flight when all of a sudden they flew into a flock of ducks causing the plane to drop several hundred feet. The captain of the plane was able to correct the drop and steady the aircraft back on course. It immediately became apparent that they had damage to the plane, but needed to land to determine the severity of it. Whitey said, some of the ducks had gone through the engines, as they could smell feathers and flesh burning from inside the cabin. What was visible was the broken windshield and the pilot covered with shattered glass. He came out of the cockpit and brushed the glass off his clothing.