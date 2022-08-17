Opinion | Charles Burdick: Many threats being made by countries with nuclear weapons

Way too many threats are being made by China, North Korea, and Russia. Maybe much of it is loose talk, but is it?

It would please any of these rogue countries to see the United States suffer and defeated by such means as nuclear bombs. This we know for sure, but what we don’t know is, the rapid in and out movement of the wobbling tongue of a snake as it coils, unknown if it will strike.

The rhetoric we have heard so often from China, North Korea, and Russia puts us on the unknown side of the wobbling tongue of the snake, as to what they say, and what they will do. Recently, China made missile strikes off the Taiwan coast, apparently showing resentment over Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, and caused much tension over the region. (Which I think was a great move by Pelosi, which told China, they were not going to dictate to the United States as to what we can and can-not do.) Taiwan has been living under a constant threat by China to attack its Republic claiming ownership, although Taiwan is a self-governing island republic.

The threat still exists as to another attack on South Korea by North Korea. In the history of Russia we can find volumes of threats made in different ways. A quote from Joseph Stalin, pretty much tells us the mindset of Russian leaders: “Ideas are far more powerful than guns. We don’t allow our enemies to have guns, why should we allow them to have ideas?”

What has always baffled me, when it comes to rulers of nations, is what is it that goes on in the heads of some of these people, that has an unsatisfying hunger for more power? It seems that the more power the more they want. The world has seen many dictators and all of them seems to follow the same path, of conquer and divide. This hunger for power has caused them defeat, in all the situations pursued by mankind in the history of the world. The superiority they feel over others is suicidal and brings only death to them, for in the eyes of God no man is superior to another.

Part of our world is a jungle of threats, abuse, lack of freedoms, hunger and death. This is mostly because of the dictator’s greed and hunger for power.

The mindset of more power is our biggest threat of nuclear war. These are the countries like China, North Korea, and Russia. They have nuclear weapons and leaders that are in the run for more power and recognition. These countries are not only a threat to the United States but too the world. But, there is one great deterrent. The United States is not a setting target for those that would like to see us eliminated. They should know that any attack by nuclear weapons against the United States would be a grave mistake, for we have in many places submarines that are laying beneath the oceans surface fully loaded and ready if needed, to spill rockets upon them, the likes that man has never seen before. This fact should enter the warped mind of those that would like to do us harm.

Hopefully this will never happen, only time will tell. We can only pray and ask for the blessings of God and his divine help. Thanks be to God.