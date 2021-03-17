Opinion | Charles Burdick: Mark Twain Revisits Grand Tower

For nearer or remoter neighbors, the town has the Devil’s Bake Oven — so called perhaps, because it does not powerfully resemble anybody else’s bake oven; and the Devil’s Tea Table — this latter a great smooth-surfaced mass of rock, with diminishing wine glass stem, perched some fifty or sixty feet above the river, beside a beflowered and garlanded precipice, and sufficiently like a tea table to answer for anybody, Devil or Christian. Away down the river we have the Devil’s Elbow and the Devil’s Race-course and lots of other property of his I cannot now call to mind.

The town of Grand Tower was evidently a busier place than it had been in old times, but it seemed to need some repairs here and there, and a new coat of whitewash all over. Still, it was pleasant to me to see the old coat once more. “Uncle” Mumford, our second officer, said the place had been suffering from high water and consequently was not looking its best now. But he said it was not strange that it didn’t waste whitewash on itself, for more lime was made there, and of a better quality, than anywhere in the west; and added— “On a dairy farm you never can get milk for your coffee, nor any sugar for it on a sugar plantation; and it is against sense to go to a lime town to hunt for whitewash.” In my own experience I knew the first two items to be true; and also that people that sell candy don’t care for candy; therefore there was plausibility in Uncle Mumford’s final observation that “people who make lime, run more to religion than whitewash.” Uncle Mumford said further, that Grand Tower was a great coaling center and a prospering place.”