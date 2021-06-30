Opinion | Charles Burdick: Mary E. Anderson, a great lady

For the past 13 years since her husband’s death, Mrs. Anderson has made her home alone, and has tended to all her household chores. She admitted to having carried in about eight tons of coal during the winter, and added that, "I sure use a lot of coal."

Life for the Grand Tower old timer is hard during the winter. Winter is no season for visiting, she says, and it gets a little lonesome around the house. The comforts of a radio are not even to be enjoyed as age has taken a heavy toll on her hearing. "I used to crochet a little bit, but my eyes aren’t too good anymore," she tells her friends.

How does she spend her time? "It takes most of my time to clean house," she says. "I start at one end and when I finish, the end where I started is dirty again."

Mrs. Anderson welcomes the warm summer air, because it allows her to get out in her yard and garden. She has given up working her garden by hiring a neighbor to care for it, but doesn’t slack off on her work during the canning season, as last summer found her canning a bushel of peaches and a half-bushel of apples.