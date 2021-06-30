Opinion | Charles Burdick: Mary E. Anderson, a great lady

Mrs. Mary E. (Cady) Anderson was a life long resident of Grand Tower. Her first husband was George Horton Cady, legendary marshal, shot and killed at Grand Tower.
Saturday afternoon, here in Grand Tower, a much-loved little old lady went about her usual household chores, including complete care of her seven-room house, without the slightest attention to the fact that the day was her birthday.
"What’s so unusual about my birthday?" she asked a reporter who went by earlier in the week to visit her. The reporter, and everyone of her many friends throughout this area, didn’t have to think twice to see many unusual qualities about a 95th birthday, which was marked by Mrs. Mary Anderson on April 17 of this year.
But that’s not the heart of the story. People observing their 95th birthdays are not at all unusual, but when Mrs. Anderson reported that she lived all alone in her house for 13 years, tending her own fires, cooking her own meals, cleaning her own house, and tending to routine household duties for that period, her birthday seemed to symbolize hope for all the old folks.
Mary Anderson was born near the CIPS Plant at Grand Tower on April 17, 1853, and lived around Grand Tower all her life. Her husband was the late W.C. Billie Anderson, who died 13 years ago. She outlived her own children. One of her sons, Duff Cady, was well known in Murphysboro, having served as a Deputy Sheriff and as a Game Warden for several years. Duff was killed in an automobile accident about 11 years ago.
For the past 13 years since her husband’s death, Mrs. Anderson has made her home alone, and has tended to all her household chores. She admitted to having carried in about eight tons of coal during the winter, and added that, "I sure use a lot of coal."
Life for the Grand Tower old timer is hard during the winter. Winter is no season for visiting, she says, and it gets a little lonesome around the house. The comforts of a radio are not even to be enjoyed as age has taken a heavy toll on her hearing. "I used to crochet a little bit, but my eyes aren’t too good anymore," she tells her friends.
How does she spend her time? "It takes most of my time to clean house," she says. "I start at one end and when I finish, the end where I started is dirty again."
Mrs. Anderson welcomes the warm summer air, because it allows her to get out in her yard and garden. She has given up working her garden by hiring a neighbor to care for it, but doesn’t slack off on her work during the canning season, as last summer found her canning a bushel of peaches and a half-bushel of apples.
And how did being 95 years old affect her? She chose Saturday morning as an excellent day to get up early and wash her windows. Saturday brought several pleasant surprises to the kindly lady, with relatives and friends dropping in for a word of cheer and at times a little token of affection. Her hard shell exterior almost gave way to tears several times during the day, but who would notice. Every Grand Tower resident knows and loves the little old lady, and her joys and happiness were felt throughout the town on her birthday Saturday.
Chances are, that the visitor today would find her back at her routine tasks around her home, the 95th birthday forgotten and all thoughts turned to the 96th. What’s more, it’s a good bet that she will make it. At least she has the entire town of Grand Tower squarely behind her.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.