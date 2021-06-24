Opinion | Charles Burdick: Mis-placing the truth

For the ones that honestly think they were never scared, I say to them. Don’t be fooled by the adrenalin gland which sends a rush of adrenalin as the nerve signals prompt secretion into the blood, helping the body adjust to sudden stress. During these rushes of the gland, I was not scared of anything. Believe me, this is only temporary and it soon passes, leaving one shook-up as if dooms day had come. Sit down for your knees will not hold you up.

As a Master Pilot for 35 years, I feel that my experience from fright is worthy of mention. Many times I felt that rush of adrenalin. But I knew it was only temporary, for with its departure I was left with a weakened feeling, or simply stated, I was stressed out.

I have read that many of the war heroes were propelled into action by their adrenalin glands. Fright is fright, no mater what the cause, I believe that to be true. I was bathed by my adrenalin glands many times as a river pilot. An example would be, when I was hit head on by a tornado. I was fortunate that I made it through all my adrenalin rushes, and came out of my frightening encounters with good results. It had nothing to do with my ability as a pilot. It was with God's help, standing beside me with his guidance, as he was Captaining the vessel. I have known Him all my life. There is no better navigator than He.