Opinion | Charles Burdick: Mis-placing the truth

As a Western River Pilot, I’ve been so scared at times that my heart pumped backward causing the blood in my veins to flow from the heart and the arteries returning it back, being a reversal of these tubes.
Sweat ran up my back instead of down. I have blue eyes but all the coloring would leave and they become neutral. My knees would weaken to a point that standing was no longer an option. My hair would stand straight up instead of laying down. All this being said, I must consider myself as a normal human. To think otherwise would be ridiculous, because I experienced terrible fright. So, I reached a conclusion. You show me a man or woman that pilot’s a vessel on Western Rivers, that say they have never been scared and I’ll show you one that’s misplacing the truth. To believe they were never frightened, would be like believing the river runs upstream instead of down, and we know that only happened during the New Madrid earthquake of 1811-1812.
There are many encounters a river pilot must overcome, narrow bridges, cross currents, slack water, darkness, rain, shut-out snow storms, sleet, wind, fog, shallow water, high water, low water, eddies, vessel traffic, missing aids to navigation, narrow channels, ice gorges and others that I cannot recall at this time. With experience you can most usually overcome these many problems that a river pilot might experience on a six-hour watch. However, experience does not remove the fright from a near calamity, when one of the above conditions are right for failure.
For the ones that honestly think they were never scared, I say to them. Don’t be fooled by the adrenalin gland which sends a rush of adrenalin as the nerve signals prompt secretion into the blood, helping the body adjust to sudden stress. During these rushes of the gland, I was not scared of anything. Believe me, this is only temporary and it soon passes, leaving one shook-up as if dooms day had come. Sit down for your knees will not hold you up.
As a Master Pilot for 35 years, I feel that my experience from fright is worthy of mention. Many times I felt that rush of adrenalin. But I knew it was only temporary, for with its departure I was left with a weakened feeling, or simply stated, I was stressed out.
I have read that many of the war heroes were propelled into action by their adrenalin glands. Fright is fright, no mater what the cause, I believe that to be true. I was bathed by my adrenalin glands many times as a river pilot. An example would be, when I was hit head on by a tornado. I was fortunate that I made it through all my adrenalin rushes, and came out of my frightening encounters with good results. It had nothing to do with my ability as a pilot. It was with God's help, standing beside me with his guidance, as he was Captaining the vessel. I have known Him all my life. There is no better navigator than He.
In conclusion I will say that those that say they were never scared as a river pilot must want people to believe that they are some kind of super human, and nothing frightens them. I am not easily shaken up. So being extremely scared many times, looking out over a thousand feet of tow, leads me to believe that I’m not by myself and all others are equal when out of the ordinary happens. All I can say to them is change your diaper and quit bragging, and pray.
In writing this, have I exaggerated? Well, maybe a little at the beginning.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.