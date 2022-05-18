Opinion | Charles Burdick: Misinterpretation that could have changed my life

The mistake I made could have changed my life drastically. It was in the early 80s when the U.S. Coast Guard petitioned the marine industry for anyone with a Master’s License and at least 15 years as a licensed river pilot, to submit a resume if interested, showing license and experience for a reserve commission of Lieutenant Commander in the United States Coast Guard. After being on active duty in the U.S. Navy for three and a half years, it was very appealing to me to think of returning to that type of lifestyle, only part time as a reservist.

So, I set down to the task of filling out an enormous stack of papers. These included a form giving permission to be checked out by the FBI and CIA, included in these many papers was a form my wife had to sign stating she would not file for a hardship discharge. This alone should have sounded the alarm, but it didn’t. Also included were needed references and much more. These along with many other papers were then mailed to the proper address in St. Louis, Missouri.

Four months passed and I never heard anything from the Coast Guard. I got to thinking I must have failed the qualifications required. However, the most important qualification it seemed was being a licensed pilot for a minimum of 15 years which was a qualification I exceeded. I felt I was at least entitled to an explanation, so I contacted my state senator to find out why I hadn’t heard from them.

I was on the boat when I got a call at home from the U.S. Coast Guard in St. Louis. A lady explained to my wife that they needed me to come in as soon as possible for an interview before a board of officers because after the first of the year I would have to go before a board of admirals in Washington D.C. She gave my wife a number for me to call. A few days later I called home and my wife gave me the number. I called and spoke to the lady that had talked to my wife. First off, she told me, they didn’t like hearing from senators over matters such as this. I told her I was sorry about this but felt at the time that I should have been contacted. She said they had sent me a letter after receiving my resume to make an appointment to come in for an interview. She said they were very interested, but since they hadn’t heard from me, they figured I had changed my mind. She also told me a copy of the letter sent me was on file, that obviously I never received.

I set a date with her for me to go before the board of officers for an interview. On the date agreed on, I drove to St. Louis for the meeting. Upon arrival and entering the room where six officers were, I was greeted and treated well. I was very surprised to see one officer, commander Hill, that I knew, was there. I had met him at a ceremony when the vessel I was captain on was awarded a Citation of Merit and had run into him on several other occasions.

After entering the meeting room, we were all told to be seated by the officer in charge. He told me this would be an informal meeting and to relax, drink coffee if desired.

I have a bachelor's degree in law through a correspondence school, which took four years of study and exams to acquire. This seemed to be their great interest on my resume which I had stated on it that I had not taken a bar exam and couldn’t because all the states had outlawed this method, and declared it not enough formal education, and no bar exam was allowed. I knew this when I started the course and only took it because of my interest in law with no intention of being a lawyer. The meeting lasted for about two hours in a state of relaxed atmosphere. It would be too drawn out for me to state here the entire interview. Let it suffice to say, many questions were asked and answered. At this point I was told that they would step out for a few minutes, and I could remain there while they were out. In a few minutes they returned and the officer in charge, reached over and shook my hand and said, “Congratulations Captain, you have been accepted for the commission.” I responded with a thank you.

Drastically put, my world was about to stop spinning when this officer said, “Captain, why do you want to quit your job, a higher paying position, to take this commission?” I said this being part time as a reservist I wouldn’t quit my job as I could get off when necessary for reserve activities. He then said, “Part time, is that how you understand this program?” My answer was yes. He then looked at the other officers and said, “Am I correct in saying this is full time, only a reserve commission, not a reserve status. They all answered: Correct."

Upon hearing this, I jumped up and asked, "Am I committed at this point by your acceptance?" "No," the officer said, "but the next step was the swearing in process, which would have committed you."

I would have been on active duty for five years. I apologized for having taken up their time because of my misunderstanding. They were very disappointed of the outcome and said they had been looking forward to working with me.

I would have been on active duty in the Coast Guard for five years, It would have required quitting my job and moving my family, God only knows, where. Thanks be to the Lord, for He was with me.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

