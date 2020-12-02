Opinion | Charles Burdick: Mr. President, you are wrong

Mr. President, you are wrong. Your childish actions from the loss of the 2020 election are starting to really look and sound ridiculous. My advice to you, stop acting like a child, suck it up, go to the pasture and graze in peace and leave our democratic system alone.
I do not see you as God’s gift to mankind as you must see yourself. Quite the contrary. My intuition and your actions point me in a different direction. It tells me that you are a greedy man, disrespectful to your fellow man, it's all me and no you in your thinking. We are in a world of trouble with the COVID-19 virus and you have ignored this since its beginning and still do. You have done nothing — I mean nothing — to help this cause. You could still do a lot to help this situation but you would rather keep up your game of charades with stolen election, you continue to shout. Many people are hungry, broke and sick from this virus and all you are doing is feeling sorry for yourself over the loss of the election, and nothing else matters.
Well let me tell you, Mr. President, there is a lot more that matters. Human lives, misery, hunger, sickness, death, depression, people dying alone, and the economy. Much more could be said, but this is enough to make a point. While you are feeling sorry for yourself, all this is happening while you do nothing. You are like a bad joke with nothing to laugh about.
I saw you pointing a finger at a reporter a couple days ago in a news report and you said to him, "Don't talk to me that way ... I’m the president of the United States." I have seen your tweets and heard you say some terribly bad things about people such as you said about John McCain, calling him a loser and sucker. Even a president shouldn’t be calling a war hero such names. In the last four years of your tenure as president, I have heard you say bad things about several people. I was always taught, you must show respect to get respect. Did you ever hear that said?
Where are all you spineless elected Republican politicians? Only a very few of you have spoken. Trump is not your friend, he’s only for himself. You should already know this, so why on God’s earth do you remain silent? Do you agree with him? You must, or you would stand up like men and women and tell it like it is. Your silence is only feeding his fire.
Trump is as wrong as anyone could ever be with his fantasy of another term by getting the results of this election overturned. This is the United States of America, and we don’t overturn elections for no reason. He clearly lost the election, and is on his way out. The American people have spoken and voted him out for all the reasons mentioned above and more. If you remain silent because you are just trying to pamper him, forget it, he needs no pampering, he needs a scolding. Maybe you are afraid that when he leaves office he will carry many Republican voters with him and he will still have their support. That is doubtful.
What has happened to the Grand Old Party, (GOP)? This is not like my memory recalls them to be. I’m having a hard time figuring how the Republicans are now thinking. Are they cowards, uncertain, scared, feel threatened, or what?
Republicans, wake up and shine like you have in the past. Tell Trump how wrong he is. Then forget him, for he will soon be history. Thank God.
We are a country with laws, rules and regulations. Our elections are held under the guidance of these. After all the checking, counting and recounting the votes, election officials declared our 2020 election accurate and non-fraudulent.
How we got to this point is simple, we elected the wrong person. His hang-ups were of course unknown to the voters at that time. After the fact is when people saw his unusual behavior.
Your craving for power, Mr. President, has affected your thinking. Being president for one term, being a wealthy man and born with the silver spoon is not enough for you. You want more. I can only pity you. Thank God I was born poor.
May God continue to bless America.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 23 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.
