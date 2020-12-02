Opinion | Charles Burdick: Mr. President, you are wrong

Mr. President, you are wrong. Your childish actions from the loss of the 2020 election are starting to really look and sound ridiculous. My advice to you, stop acting like a child, suck it up, go to the pasture and graze in peace and leave our democratic system alone.

I do not see you as God’s gift to mankind as you must see yourself. Quite the contrary. My intuition and your actions point me in a different direction. It tells me that you are a greedy man, disrespectful to your fellow man, it's all me and no you in your thinking. We are in a world of trouble with the COVID-19 virus and you have ignored this since its beginning and still do. You have done nothing — I mean nothing — to help this cause. You could still do a lot to help this situation but you would rather keep up your game of charades with stolen election, you continue to shout. Many people are hungry, broke and sick from this virus and all you are doing is feeling sorry for yourself over the loss of the election, and nothing else matters.

Well let me tell you, Mr. President, there is a lot more that matters. Human lives, misery, hunger, sickness, death, depression, people dying alone, and the economy. Much more could be said, but this is enough to make a point. While you are feeling sorry for yourself, all this is happening while you do nothing. You are like a bad joke with nothing to laugh about.