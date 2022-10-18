Opinion | Charles Burdick: My final trip on the river

The following article was done by the Professional Mariner by Gregory M. Walsh, President-Editor, Navigator Publishing Corp., Portland, Maine. This was only a small part of his interview with me on my last two weeks before I retired in 1994. He joined us on the boat for a couple days to conduct the interviews. This starts with…

"Ron Tayon, a big-boned and easy talking Missourian, had started as a deckhand and worked his way up to become a pilot over the previous years. On this trip he was amid his second tour as a regular pilot. As is the traditional procedure, he had spent the previous two years working as a 'watch standing steersman' while under studying with a veteran pilot. In this case the veteran was Charles Burdick, with whom he had worked the same watch and the same monthly rotation for two solid years.

Tayon, a licensed pilot now, certainly knows the river well enough, but he still keeps his personal chart books on the stand next to him for occasional reference. 'You never really know the river although you may think you do,' he explained. 'The river is ever changing and that's what makes each day an interesting challenge. There's always going to be something new to learn, especially for a relative new pilot like me.'

Charles Burdick’s son, Mike, also is a river pilot. He never had the opportunity to teach the river directly to his son Mike, as he was on other company vessels, but he has certainly taught it to Ron Tayon and other aspiring pilots over the years.

Tayon says the six on and six off (12 hours a day) was long, arduous, and sometimes frustrating for both him and his teacher. 'Sometimes I just wanted to get up out of that seat and call it quits,' he said. 'Many times I thought about just giving up and going back to the mate’s position, but I knew Charlie would never have let me get away with that. From what I can gather from what other steersman told me, I guessed that Charlie's about the best teacher. Certainly, he's the best that Mobil’s got. I don't think I could have learned from someone else, some of those types who spend a lot of time yelling. Charlie is definitely not a screamer. He may run out of patience sometimes, but that's understandable. It's hard to teach someone. He puts the pressure on, but he is never rude or mean and he's never cheap about sharing his time or knowledge. He is very generous in that way. All I can really say is that I owe that man,' Tayon continued. 'I've never owed anyone like this before except perhaps my dad. A man who brings you up in the wheelhouse, you definitely owe him.'

Burdick, who remained very much the master even on his last two weeks before retirement, said he has done his best to teach steersman, not only the ways of the river and tricks for handling a tow boat and tow, but to teach them the highest possible level of professionalism as well. He explained that he has been dismayed by all the bad publicity which has blighted the reputation of mariners in recent years. An example was the Exxon Valdez spill which casts a shadow over all professional mariners he said, but the damage done by the fatal Amtrak bridge accident in 1993 will take years to be forgotten.

'People not familiar with this industry have no idea of the high level of professionalism which you find on the rivers,' he continued. 'the truth is we're running up and down these rivers, day and night 24 hours a day. If you think of the incredible volume of traffic over hundreds of miles of river you can't help but be impressed by the relatively low accident rate.'"

Both I, (Charles Burdick) and son, Michael, live in Grand Tower Illinois, a town of less than 600 population. We both are retired. Michael retired as a Port Captain for a major oil company. Tayon passed away a couple years ago. Ron was a good man and became an excellent pilot. He and I experienced many frightening moments together but always overcame them. Ron worked several years after becoming a pilot before he died. I have been retired for 28 years after working on the river 42 years.