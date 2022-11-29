Opinion | Charles Burdick: Natural disasters in Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois has seen many disasters since the first settlers came to the region over 200 years ago.

The earthquake in Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010. Reminded me of disasters that have happened in our area, fortunately not with the magnitude of death and destruction as that which happened in Haiti.

In Southern Illinois we have experienced devastating floods, tornadoes, earthquakes, fires and ice storms.

As recent as May 8, 2009, an unusual, hurricane like storm hit with a 90-mph wind, and upward were clocked at Grand Tower, 120-mph at Murphysboro, and Carbondale clocked 106-mph winds. These winds caused much damage to roofs, awnings and other structures. This storm was called by different names being, Meso-Cyclone, Land-Hurricane, and Island-Hurricane. What-ever it was called, we know in Southern Illinois that we witnessed something of historical difference.

The New Madrid earthquake of 1811 would be much more disastrous today then at the time it happened due to the much larger amount of population and building structures. While a severe earthquake, Southern Illinois was spared having the damage others had.

The March 18, 1925 tornado that swept across Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, and Indiana. Although it claimed 695 lives, 606 of these deaths were in Southern Illinois. This Tornado was a record-breaking disaster that still holds the record for deaths yet to this day.

Many devastating floods have occurred in the great Mississippi River Basin and Southern Illinois lies in the middle of this valley. Floods have occurred in this valley for centuries. Human lives were lost in many of these floods along with livestock, and much monetary loss was endured.

In 1943 and 1947, before levees were built, Southern Illinois bottom lands experienced flooding of great destruction in property loss. Grand Tower, Gorham, Sand Ridge, Jacob, and others along the river bottoms flooded.

One of the most devas ting recent floods was the one of 1993 that flooded parts of Southern Illinois. Grand Tower did not flood, but suffered much mental anguish as the river rose to the very top of our levees. It was necessary in some areas to sandbag to keep the river from running over the top of the levee. Only with prayers and sandbags we were saved from great devastation We pray that these kinds of freakish storms and floods will never happen again. Thanks be to the Lord.