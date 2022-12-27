Opinion | Charles Burdick: Navigation on the Big Muddy River

The following information can be credited to Edward Newsome, of Carbondale, who held office as the County Surveyor for many years. (History of Jackson Co.)

The first boat, so far as is known, to float upon this sluggish little river, was the one built by Mr. Boon, in 1811, and manned by himself, Jeptha Brooks and Peter his helper. in 1814, Mr. Byars steered a boat of stock out of Muddy, for Thomas Cox; many erroneously suppose this to have been the first boat on the river. In early times, what little commerce there was with New Orleans, was carried on by means of flat boats or keel boats. A good many boats were built on Muddy, and taken out laden with produce, into the Mississippi. Steamboats have furrowed the waters of this narrow river, Big Muddy, many and many a time.

There are many difficulties in the way of navigation of this stream, the most serious and vexing of which, are the shoals, as several exist. The shoal at Mount Carbon, just below the bridge, extends some distance, including what used to be known as the Upper and Lower Fords. The most remarkable is the Fish Trap shoal, so called because it was such a good place to set a fish trap. This is the largest and most serious obstruction of all, the river being nearly three times its usual width, at this place. There is another at Worthen’s place, and just below, a rock rises like a table in the creek, just above the Bald Rock, is another shoal. All those mentioned are rocky and permanent obstructions, and will be difficult to remove. At the mouth of Muddy, a mud shoal is often formed, during a rise of the Mississippi, if the Muddy is lower at the same time; but when the Muddy comes down and spreads out over her banks, and the great river has decreased its volume of water she shows what she can do by cutting away the obstructing bar of mud, and again recovers her deep channel.

Another difficulty in the navigation of this stream is its extreme sinuosity, for after you descend below Sand Ridge, it is very crooked, with some remarkably acute angles, the most notable of which is at shallow rock, where the river running north 15 degrees East, makes a sudden turn along the face of the rocky wall and flows due South. The first account we have of a steamer navigating the Big Muddy was at the time of the first settling of Murphysboro when a small steamboat, named the Omega steamed up to Mt. Carbon. Strange, that the boat bearing the name of the last letter of the Greek alphabet should have been the first to demonstrate the feasibility of steam navigation of the Big Muddy. It was not until the year 1851 that any boat was venturesome enough to hazard a trial. On account of the shoals, boats can only ascend or descend in high water, and the sudden bends make it next to impossible for boats to make turns when the current is strong. So the time usually selected is when the Mississippi, to which it, Big Muddy is a tributary, rises, which is generally in June.

In the above year, the Jackson County Coal Co., having a quantity of coal on the banks of the river, just below Mount Carbon, they succeeded in chartering a small steam ferry-boat, called Walk-in-the-Water that had just arrived from St. Louis, to bring down their coal. She came to Mount Carbon, was loaded, as were also two barges, which she took in tow. In a few days she arrived in St Louis with her barges.