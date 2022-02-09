Opinion | Charles Burdick: Notes from across the river at Wittenberg from 1869 to 1874

On July 16, 1869 the celebration at Wittenberg, Missouri, was the 93rd anniversary of American Independence. This resulted in the first joyous and happy day seen there for some time. The Grand Tower String Band and the Wittenberg String Band discoursed some of the choicest selections of their repertoire. At 8 a.m., the first arrival of guests from Grand Tower arrived.

Through our old friend and citizen of Wittenberg, Mr. Joseph Weinhold, on May 6, 1869 we learned that Emanuel Estel, has taken the contract to make 20,000 railroad ties, but whether they are for Grand Tower, Wittenberg or Iron Mountain Railroad, he is not yet prepared to say. We also learned through Mr. Weinhold that the miners of Big Muddy Coal Mines have gone to work again, after having been on strike for over two months, and in consequence, Grand Tower is expecting a more active business.

Nov. 10, 1871 A new ferry, “Toledo”, is now making regular trips between Grand Tower and Wittenberg. The paper said the commodious steam ferry, “Toledo,” affords superior facilities for transfer of immigrants and stock.

Dec. 8, 1871 finds the Mississippi River about closed with ice, if not already stopped by this time. Travel by that route will cease, but for how long a period, we are not prepared to say.

Jan. 5, 1872 On Friday last, we made a visit to Illinois and returned on Monday night. For the first time, we had the pleasure of seeing Frohna and Altenberg, Missouri, in this county, (Perry) and although they are not very large towns, they do their share of business. We met some of our acquaintances in Wittenberg, and was glad to see them too.

Wittenberg is not improving much at present, but when the Grand Chain Railroad is built to that point, it will become a thriving little city. Grand Tower, across the river in Illinois, is full of life and vigor, and is doubtless destined, at no very distant day, to become quite a large and important manufacturing city.

We have a safe and commodious steam ferry, plying between our town and the enterprising town of Grand Tower, Illinois, with such reduced rate of ferriage as will draw the travel of immigrants and stock to this point for crossing. Daily efforts are being made in Wittenberg to get a daily mail connection with Grand Tower, Illinois and it is hoped it will, before long, be accomplished. It will be a decided advantage to Wittenberg, as its citizens will get their mail direct from East and St. Louis every day.

July 12, 1872. The fourth of July at Wittenberg was a happy day for both Grand Tower and Wittenberg. At about 9 a.m. large crowds of people began to pour in, and each trip the steamer Toledo brought additional crowds of people from Grand Tower and vicinity.

The last time I was at Wittenberg was a few years ago, there was nothing left but a sign that said, Population, 1. Grand Tower has shrunk to less than 600 and no ferryboat is here. What a giant step backward when we lost our industry, no longer as predicted, “that she would become a large and important manufacturing city.”

Time took its toll on both communities.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

