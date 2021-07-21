Opinion | Charles Burdick: Our country has been navigating in stormy waters

We have experienced much negative tongue from both Democrats and Republicans. Voting against a proposal, simply because it was coming from the opposite party, is steering our ship toward a rocky reef, which is always disastrous. Nothing will be accomplished like this. The water becomes stagnant and our system deteriorates. Poor government is a threat to our way of life that we so enjoy.

Some of you politicians during the Jan. 6 attempted overthrow of our government were very unresponsive. As obvious as it was as to who was partly to blame for this treacherous act, you would not voice or come to any conclusion. Some of you were acting as if this event never happened, even though lives were lost. You caused the bilges in the bottom of our ship to need pumping, to keep this leak from sinking our ship.

There should have been a 100% agreement as to who was the main player in this act of terror. It was so obvious from the films seen on TV. This tells us much about where you politicians are at, with our representation and well-being. This was not a drill but the real thing.