Opinion | Charles Burdick: Our world today and its technology

I feel left out when it comes to our modern-day way of doing business. Maybe it’s my fault that I failed to keep up with technology and its ever-changing procedures and changes. Take for example, the telephones that speak to you and can give you answers to most anything you want to know. But you’ve got to know how to use it and that’s my problem. It’s hard for me to comprehend how this piece of plastic can respond to so many different questions, for that matter even one. Maybe it could be said, shame on me.

I recently realized I was about to run out of a prescription, so I picked up the phone and set down for the long haul for what I knew would be for me, a nerve-racking event. The recording took me through several choices, and I finally selected one that I thought would lead me to the answer to my question. The recording told me it would connect me to a person that could answer my question, telling me it could be as long as 15 minutes, as they were very busy. How did the recording know how long it would be? I knew that 15 minutes meant, at least 30, if not more. I had to listen to music that I really didn’t care for, but I had no choice. Fifteen minutes came and went and still no live person. Was I surprised? No, I knew 15 minutes was a conservative number when the recording spoke it, as recordings are very conservative. I will give that dumb recording its dues, for it kept telling me that it was very sorry for the delay, but someone would soon be with me. Soon I figured, meant at least another 15 or 20 minutes.

After the passing of several minutes, I finally heard a real voice say, “How may I help you?” I started by saying that I had been waiting for this medicine to come in the mail, as my doctor kept this 90-day supply called in for refills and I only had two more pills left. No action on my part was ever needed.

The response was, "Sir our records show one more refill left for that medicine, but not due for three more weeks."

I said, "Something is wrong with your records."

"I’m sorry sir but all I've got to go on is what the records show. You need to call your doctor," they say back.

Someone other than the doctor’s office handles the calls, so here we go again with the recorder giving me several choices in getting my problem resolved. Guess what? They also were very busy and I was told to hold, someone would be with me shortly. I didn’t care for their music either but had to listen to it.

After about 20 minutes I heard this voice say, "How may I help you?" I told them my problem and they said they would request the doctor giving me a 30-day prescription from a local pharmacy to cover until my medicine arrived in the mail. I thanked them and hung up thinking my problem was solved.

My grandson would be passing the pharmacy coming from work, so I called him and ask him to pickup my prescription, which he readily agreed to. About an hour later he called me and said they couldn’t fill the prescription because it had just been filled and mailed by the pharmacy that I received my medicine from. Apparently they had found a mistake made in the refilling date. So after all the nerve-racking experience I went through, I’m out of medicine, waiting for the slow mail delivery.

Maybe I should see my doctor about some nerve medicine. The great progress we have made in the technology is nerve-racking, to say the least. How I would like to go back to the 'one call times,' when it took only five minutes instead of two hours to accomplish such a simple thing.