Opinion | Charles Burdick: People and events that made a difference in early Grand Tower

In the late 1860s and 1870s there was a vast flow of immigrants moving to the west and southwest. They traveled in covered wagons drawn by horses and oxen, and at that time Grand Tower was a favorite place to cross the Mississippi River with hundreds passing through here every summer.

There was a steam ferryboat here called the Ida May plying between here and Wittenberg, Missouri. It made several trips a day transporting the wagons across the river. It was not uncommon to see as many as 20 wagons a day waiting to get across.

The ferry was owned and operated by Capt. Robinson, a very prominent citizen of Grand Tower. He erected and owned the home where Pro. E. L. Blake stood. He raised a large family there. Capt. Robinson died at the age of 87. He was an expert rifle shot and a hunter of great experience and brought home many deer and other game.

He was called the Daniel Boone of Grand Tower. He was an expert gunsmith and often made his own firearms. He was also a brilliant engineer and served on vessels as chief engineer, under Capt. Hayden, also another Grand Tower man.

Another well-known man who was born in Grand Tower and lived here all his life was Mr. Thomas Jenkins, a son of Marshall P. Jenkins, who built the old stone building that still stands today, behind the old Huthmacher house.

Mr. Thomas Jenkins did a great deal toward the developing of Grand Tower. He owned all the land bounded on the north by the Cochran estate, and on the south by a line running east and west from the river through the center of the old City Hall, back to the east line of the farm of Prof. E. L. Blake and all the central part of were Grand Tower stands. He held several positions of trust in Grand Tower. He served as treasurer, police magistrate, city marshal, postmaster, and justice of the peace. He erected the residence which is known as the C. C. Huthmacher home. At the time he built it, around 1876, it was one of the finest homes in this part of Jackson County. One of his daughters was the wife of a grandson of the first governor of the state of Illinois.

Another citizen that did much for Grand Tower was M.A. Evans. He platted the Evans addition to Grand Tower. This included all the land in the south end of town. One of the most used landings, for boats to load and unload freight here, was Evan’s landing which he started. He was the father of Joe Evans a business man in Carbondale, and later a prominent businessman in Grand Tower.

In its early days, it is interesting to note that Grand Tower had a large number of saloons and three very large beer gardens. The most prominent one was on top of the Walker Hill, south of the cemetery. It had a long dancing pavilion that would accommodate 100 couples at a time.

There was a restaurant, shooting gallery, and an athletic field where one could box, punch the bag, run foot races or any other sports of that kind. There was a large silver cornet band and orchestra connected with it. It was one of the most popular places for amusement in Southern Illinois.

Quite often they would run excursion trains from Carbondale, Murphysboro, and other cities on Sundays and holidays. Sometimes there would be 2,000 or 3,000 people on the grounds. Prizes were given for the best rifle shots, runners and jumpers, boxers, and best dancing couples.

The first circus to appear in Grand Tower was the famous Dan Rice Circus which came April 11, 1868. Next came Van Aurborgen then followed in the order as shown, Jon Robinsons, Adam Forepaws, Yankey Robinsons, Col. Driebatch’s German Circus and D. W. Bower’s Animal Show. The Dan Rice Circus made yearly visits here for several years. This is just a fraction of the people and events that helped Grand Tower become a thriving river town.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

