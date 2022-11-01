Opinion | Charles Burdick: Putin should tread lightly, for he is in dangerous waters

When Putin speaks of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, he has indirectly threatened the world and his own people. If he was to do this, the NATO countries and all the free world would bring havoc and demise to him. He surely understands this.

The United States has the power to defend against such actions by any country. He should tread lightly, for he is in dangerous waters with such threats.

Not many people, including Americans, are aware that from the 1950s to date, the United States is maintaining in the Mediterranean, along a thousand miles of Russia’s southern flank, one of the mightiest mass' of naval power ever concentrated in one area. It was designated “The Sixth Fleet.” It is capable of delivering nuclear rockets and bombs. I was proud in 1950, and still am, to have been on a ship that was part of that fleet which numbered 115 or more Naval Vessels.

This fleet has played a major role in deterring Soviet aggression, up to this day, both in Central Europe and the Balkans and along the incendiary frontiers of the Middle East. Its carrier-based bombers could range the whole of Europe and return nonstop if necessary, to their mother ships. Should Russia invade Yugoslavia, they could have powerful Sixth Fleet air support within 30 minutes, if it was American policy to aid them. Far to the east, along the border of Iran, the fleet on an hour’s notice, could launch an air attack and maintain it around the clock.

Putin is nothing more than a murdering war mongering idiot, dealing in death and has narcissistic behavior. His attack on Ukraine was out of greed and hunger for more power. Certainly he has no legal reason for his rueful actions that is killing women, children and elderly people. He is losing the war he started with Ukraine which he thought would be a fast and easy operation.

I believe that some of his own people will assassinate him if he continues to talk using dirty bombs on Ukraine, as they understand a possible retaliation against their country. The Hell fires surely awaits him.

May the Lord be with all the souls that he has murdered. Thanks be to God.