Opinion | Charles Burdick: Recalling life on the river

October is like that. Leaves turning brown with a chill in the air tells us that winter is near. The whole revolution of the earth seems to slow down. As I settle into a comfortable chair and lean back into its softness, I am in a nostalgic mood as my memory wanders back to a bygone era.
In the spring of 1954 I started working on the river after being honorably discharged in October 1953 from the U. S. Navy. This began 42 years of employment in that industry. I had served aboard two different ships in the Navy and had over three years at sea, which had given me my sea legs and the urge to be waterborne.
Growing up in a river town, Grand Tower, Illinois, Was to be exposed to river life as an occupation. Not everyone in town worked on riverboats, but many chose that lifestyle for employment as far back as the middle 1800s. Probably the exposure, as a young boy, playing along the Mississippi River bank and watching the steamboats pass, might have had its effect on my choice of employment.
After getting a job on a riverboat, right from the beginning my intention was to become a river pilot.
Ascending and descending the rivers in darkness, fog, wind, and rain, I visualized would be a great challenge. This became more apparent as I watched firsthand as a deckhand, the pilots navigating in darkness and other adverse conditions.
On one of these dark nights, as I observed the skillful handling of the vessel by the pilot, my memory of youth returned as I thought of May 18, 1947, when the Steamer Golden Eagle sank at Grand Tower Island. I was 15 years old and remembered it well.
The Golden Eagle was built in 1904 as the Wm. Graig. In 1918 the original owners sold her to the Eagle Packet Co. and she was renamed the Golden Eagle. In 1935 she was modified for the tourist trade. During the World War II years she was laid up, but had come out in May 1947 under new ownership.
The Golden Eagle had departed St. Louis with 45 passengers and was on a seven-day trip to Nashville, Tennessee. One of the passengers remembered, “that wonderful feeling of gliding down the river on our peacefully scaping Golden Eagle.”
At 2:30 in the morning that May 18, a hard jolt awakened nearly everyone on board.
The rudders had failed to respond and the pilot was unable to navigate a turn, which took the vessel head on into a rock bank at Grand Tower Island. It was discovered that the hull of the vessel had a 6-foot gash in it. The captain immediately sounded the general alarm and passengers were asked to dress and get ready to leave the vessel. It took only 30 minutes to get all on board safely off onto the heavily wooded island.
It was reported by one passenger that they had hopes of the vessel being repaired, but these hopes were lost when they witnessed, from the bank and a short distance away, steam rolling suddenly from both stacks, indicating water had reached the boilers. The captain said, “She’s gone! I would rather have thrown a thousand dollars into the river, than witness this disastrous end.”
After 42 years on the river, 35 of those years as master/pilot, and retired, and working on 37 different vessels as captain or pilot, I am content with myself, for I know I have met the challenge of the rivers. Fortunately, it was not as dramatic as for the pilot of the Golden Eagle, for I was spared the loss of a vessel. Missing river life tells me I made the right choice of occupation. For 88 years, life has been good to me, and still is. Thank God for his many blessings.
In that comfortable chair, I now relax in a slumbering state, at peace with myself and the world.