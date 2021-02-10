Opinion | Charles Burdick: Recalling life on the river

On one of these dark nights, as I observed the skillful handling of the vessel by the pilot, my memory of youth returned as I thought of May 18, 1947, when the Steamer Golden Eagle sank at Grand Tower Island. I was 15 years old and remembered it well.

The Golden Eagle was built in 1904 as the Wm. Graig. In 1918 the original owners sold her to the Eagle Packet Co. and she was renamed the Golden Eagle. In 1935 she was modified for the tourist trade. During the World War II years she was laid up, but had come out in May 1947 under new ownership.

The Golden Eagle had departed St. Louis with 45 passengers and was on a seven-day trip to Nashville, Tennessee. One of the passengers remembered, “that wonderful feeling of gliding down the river on our peacefully scaping Golden Eagle.”

At 2:30 in the morning that May 18, a hard jolt awakened nearly everyone on board.

The rudders had failed to respond and the pilot was unable to navigate a turn, which took the vessel head on into a rock bank at Grand Tower Island. It was discovered that the hull of the vessel had a 6-foot gash in it. The captain immediately sounded the general alarm and passengers were asked to dress and get ready to leave the vessel. It took only 30 minutes to get all on board safely off onto the heavily wooded island.