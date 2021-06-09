Opinion | Charles Burdick: Recalling the Flood of 1947

Mayor Grammer credited the act with lowing the water in the flooded area by one foot, and said that much more water would have come around into the Grand Tower district from the north and east had not the levee been blown out.

The people remaining in Grand Tower were obtaining their water from pumps located in the highest sections of the city. The typhoid menace was being met with shots given through the state health department.

The breakthrough, at Grand Tower occurred at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3 of that year, at the exact spot where one of the pumps were operating. The force of the breakthrough knocked the pump from its base.

Some of the town’s citizens were forced to flee in such a haste that they were unable to take bedding and belongings with them. The lower section of the town filled in about two hours. Just that morning practically all of the workmen were in agreeance, if the levee held during the rising waters of today, they would be able to hold the flood waters back from Grand Tower. But this wasn’t to be. Not only was flooding here, but it extended far beyond our shores throughout the great Mississippi Valley.

This was the last of the big floods seen in Grand Tower and the upper bottoms. In the early 1950s, a levee was constructed and has protected this area since.