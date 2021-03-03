Opinion | Charles Burdick: Recalling the great wind of 2009

Some days are hard to forget. That’s How it was back on Friday, May 8, 2009. It left researchers hoping to find out what happened. Most everyone in Southern Illinois will remember this date and what they were doing that day 12 years ago.
At 10:30 a.m. the weather service had put out a severe weather alert for our area. I was the city clerk of Grand Tower, Illinois, and was at that office, the old Theater Building, at that time was used as our City Hall, and had made a good one.
About 11 a.m., due to rapid deterioration of the weather, I said to the budget officer that maybe we should close our offices an hour early and go home. She agreed, and we both went home. About 11:50 a.m., it started raining with some lightning, but nothing severe. It didn’t last long. My rain gauge showed a quarter of an inch. It calmed down, so I thought the storm had passed. Little did I know that we, in most of Southern Illinois, were about to experience the making of a historic event, for this first minor outburst proved to be the calm before the storm.
About 12:45 p.m., I was very surprised to hear the city storm siren go off. I was convinced that the danger of a storm had passed. I immediately turn the television on and Channel 12 was reporting on the weather conditions. I immediately noticed that just across the river a horseshoe-like rainstorm was showing on their radar and was getting ready to cross the river into Grand Tower. I had been a river pilot for 35 years and had seen many storms and their configurations on radar, but this one was a stranger. A few minutes later, the wind started blowing and immediately picked up to what I figured was hurricane force, 75 mph.
I looked out my back door and saw the shingles from our shed flying through the air. At this point, I estimated wind speed at 90 mph.
After a few minutes of this horrific wind, I kept thinking that it would end soon, as storms of this magnitude in our area usually last about 15 to 20 minutes. I was fooled again as this lasted approximately one hour, with sustained winds I estimated to be above hurricane force. I was witnessing this storm from our family room, which was a location I had seen many storms from. This time was different, as I felt the room quivering, as if it were going to explode.
In our city, only a very few structures survived with no damage. All throughout the city trees were uprooted, limbs broken, shingles torn off roofs, carports damaged, awnings ripped off, power and phone lines down, television antennas torn down, satellite dishes destroyed, pole barns severely damaged, and above-ground swimming pools severely damaged or destroyed. The City Hall, where I had been a couple hours earlier, completely lost its roof exposing all its interior and equipment to the rain.
The destruction was so widespread it was almost impossible to move around town. Several streets were blocked by uprooted trees, and some streets blocked with power and phone lines down across them. Most everyone in Grand Tower was without power for five or more days.
It was reported that in Carbondale winds were clocked at 106 mph. Another report showed 120 mph at Murphysboro. Different names and references were made to what this storm was. Some being derecho, mesocyclone, land hurricane, and inland hurricane.
Whatever the name, we knew in Grand Tower that we witnessed something of a historical difference. I’m sure people in other parts of Southern Illinois that were hit also recognized this.
The weather service finally decided that it was a derecho, from a Spanish word meaning straight, a relatively lengthy windstorm accompanied by a band of fast-moving showers or thunderstorms. A very uncommon weather system.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 23 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.