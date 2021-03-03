Opinion | Charles Burdick: Recalling the great wind of 2009

Some days are hard to forget. That’s How it was back on Friday, May 8, 2009. It left researchers hoping to find out what happened. Most everyone in Southern Illinois will remember this date and what they were doing that day 12 years ago.

At 10:30 a.m. the weather service had put out a severe weather alert for our area. I was the city clerk of Grand Tower, Illinois, and was at that office, the old Theater Building, at that time was used as our City Hall, and had made a good one.

About 11 a.m., due to rapid deterioration of the weather, I said to the budget officer that maybe we should close our offices an hour early and go home. She agreed, and we both went home. About 11:50 a.m., it started raining with some lightning, but nothing severe. It didn’t last long. My rain gauge showed a quarter of an inch. It calmed down, so I thought the storm had passed. Little did I know that we, in most of Southern Illinois, were about to experience the making of a historic event, for this first minor outburst proved to be the calm before the storm.