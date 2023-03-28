The following articles were from clippings my Dad had in a scrapbook. He saved many articles that were interesting to him. If nothing else, these articles show that the Daily Independent went back many years. The Daily Independent is now known as The Southern Illinoisan.

1930/1931

Famous Steamboat Captains Hail From Little Grand Tower. Their Names Blazed Across History of “Old Man River.” Col. Wells’ Schoolmates.

Memories of “Old Man River” days at Grand Tower were brought back to Col. E.A. Wells, Murphysboro banker, today by a letter to The Daily Independent from Nevada Fakes of Pekins, Mo.

"Did you know," Miss Fakes wrote, “that the veteran steamboat captain, Geo. O. Rogers, whose name came into prominent newspaper notice at the recent launching of the Herbert Hoover, largest tow-boat in the world is a native son of Jackson County?”

He was born and reared at Grand Tower and received his initiation into river service from that river town. He was for many years a pilot on the St. Louis — New Orleans run. “His experience with Old Man River forms a chapter of thrilling interest in the history of steamboat navigation.”

Col. Wells, on learning of Miss Fakes letter said: "Yes, I know Captain Rogers well. I went to school with him and Captain Steve Greenwell, another famous Grand Tower steamboat pilot and captain. I recall it was Captain Greenwell of Grand Tower who was chosen to take President Teddy Roosevelt on his famous excursion down the Mississippi years ago.”

1932

Hon. Len Small At Grand Tower This Morning.

Hundreds of men and women of Jackson County motored to Grand Tower today, to meet Len Small, Republican candidate for governor. It would be impossible to name all that attended.

1934

Skeleton is Found Near Grand Tower.

A skeleton has been found in the woods on the Oakwood Farm near Grand Tower. Coroner Samuel Bastien and Sheriff W. W. Ozburn intend to view the remains Sunday and make an effort to identify the bones.

It is believed at Grand Tower that the bones are those of a woman. Pending-investigation it is surmised here that the skeleton is that of old Christopher Hoppe’s wife. Hoppe, it will be recalled, was murdered in his tent near Big Muddy River some months ago. Hoppe’s wife had died a year or so prior to the murder and her body had been buried in a shallow grave near the tent. Harry Griffin, Hoppe’s son-in-law, is doing time for the murder. The skeleton was found by a farm hand working on the Blake farm.

Jan. 22, 1937

Ice in River at Grand Tower is Cause for Concern. Means Northern Flood May meet Raging Ohio Near Cairo.

Ice flows in the Mississippi at Grand Tower today, with the river coming to a stand after several days steady fall, were the first sign of the expected flood out of the upper river shed against the glut of water at the mouth of the Ohio.

It is predicted today that the stage at Cairo will exceed the all-time record of 1927. It is recalled that in 1927 the Jackson County bottoms were awash from Gorham to Cora City with 45,000 acres of land inundated.

The articles you just read go back to a different world than we live in now. Several wars have been fought, clothing styles changed, car designs greatly differ, climate change has occurred and many other things are different.

However one thing remains the same. The word of the Lord. Thanks be to God.