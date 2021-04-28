Opinion | Charles Burdick: Remembering Rosie The Riveters — of Southern Illinois

Ruth came from a large family of hard-working people. Her background made her a good candidate to becoming a Rosie the Riveter. She had gone off to St. Louis in 1939 to seek employment. She had worked at several different jobs before World War ll. During the war, Ruth worked for McDonnel Douglas and Curtis Wright. As a Rosie she worked on the C-46 Plane and many other projects.

Ruth’s great granddaughter wrote an essay, a school project in 2005, telling about Ruth being a Rosie the Riveter. As a 15-year-old, she did a great job in reminding us of the good job women did during those war years. Since time has passed, her story is proof that the Rosie’s of World War ll, and their accomplishments are still being remembered today, and hopefully never forgotten.

Before Ruth passed away, she remembered well her early days in Grand Tower and her experiences in St. Louis as a Rosie the Riveter. She was very proud of her service to her country.

Ruth was held in high esteem by all that knew her, including the writer of this story.

There were many women in Southern Illinois, and throughout the rest of our great country. that were Rosie the Riveters. The bell has tolled many times since these ladies performed this great service. We will always remember them in our prayers and thoughts for their outstanding accomplishments. Thank God for all of them.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

