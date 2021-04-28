Opinion | Charles Burdick: Remembering Rosie The Riveters — of Southern Illinois

They were called hometown heroes. They were the working American women of World War ll.
These were the millions of women, who manned the factories and fields, when the men went overseas to fight.
Rosie the riveter was a fictional character by name, and was celebrated in a song by the Vagabonds. Even though fictional in name, they were very much real in life.
In telling part of their story, it is said that six-to-ten million women contributed to the war effort as a Rosie the Riveter between 1942 and 1945.
During the war, real-life Rosie’s built 297,000 airplanes, 88,000 warships, 102,000 tanks and 372,000 artillery pieces, and produced 47 million tons of artillery munitions, and 44 billion rounds of small arms munitions. They made uniforms in cotton mills, farmed, drove buses or taxis, worked in defense agencies or did volunteer work. Some served as pilots, ferrying fighter planes, and other aircraft from factories to the training fields.
This is an account of one Rosie the riveter that I knew, Ruth (Burke) Wills. She was a young lady from Grand Tower who had entered the factories during this stressful period of our country. She, like so many other women, were as much heroes as our fighting men, for without them, our nation would have been in trouble.
Had they not responded to this critical need, a prolonged war would have existed costing thousands more, of our young men’s lives. Remember, at that time in our country’s history, women had not done these kinds of jobs. Let history record our gratitude.
Ruth came from a large family of hard-working people. Her background made her a good candidate to becoming a Rosie the Riveter. She had gone off to St. Louis in 1939 to seek employment. She had worked at several different jobs before World War ll. During the war, Ruth worked for McDonnel Douglas and Curtis Wright. As a Rosie she worked on the C-46 Plane and many other projects.
Ruth’s great granddaughter wrote an essay, a school project in 2005, telling about Ruth being a Rosie the Riveter. As a 15-year-old, she did a great job in reminding us of the good job women did during those war years. Since time has passed, her story is proof that the Rosie’s of World War ll, and their accomplishments are still being remembered today, and hopefully never forgotten.
Before Ruth passed away, she remembered well her early days in Grand Tower and her experiences in St. Louis as a Rosie the Riveter. She was very proud of her service to her country.
Ruth was held in high esteem by all that knew her, including the writer of this story.
There were many women in Southern Illinois, and throughout the rest of our great country. that were Rosie the Riveters. The bell has tolled many times since these ladies performed this great service. We will always remember them in our prayers and thoughts for their outstanding accomplishments. Thank God for all of them.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.