Opinion | Charles Burdick: Republican Party seeks answers

I saw on TV that the Republican Party, known lately as the "Cult Party" seemed shocked as to what they needed to do after the loss of their candidate Walker, in the Georgia run off election for senator. Come on people!! You know the answer to your problem, it is found in the five lettered word; Trump.

Until you disassociate your minds and soul from this name and come to your natural senses, that Trump was not God’s gift, or King of mankind, you will continue party loss. Your attraction to this man is unbelievable.

Let us look at the facts of the 2022 election. Most of the candidates backed by Trump lost the election. This should speak volumes of where Trump’s lies and transgressions has ended. Not a good place to be. You must believe some of it, if not all. Shame on you is my only comment.

You cannot have narcissistic thinking as Trump has and still play the game of politics. It just does not go together. Lies will sink your ship and we know that Trump has had many sinking's.

So the sooner the Republican Party disengages itself from Trumps lies and the magnet that drew them to the biggest hoax of the century, (that the 2020 election was stolen from him,) the sooner your party will return to the Grand ole Party that we once knew, and will no longer be considered a "Cult."

Our political parties has always, at times, experienced rebellious situations but overcome them. These were never in the same category or seriousness that Trump created, with a mob taking over the Capitol to overthrow an election. Yes, it is beyond all doubt that Trump was the instigator and after they were corralled, he called them Great Americans. This sounds like the words of insanity.

The Democrats recently won a senate seat in the Georgia run off election but lost a seat when Democrat Kyrsten Sinema announced she was leaving the Democrat Party for the Independent Party. Thank God it wasn’t the “Cult Party.” This of course was a loss that is never good for any party but certainly did not compare to the Republican’s (Trump) problem.

I am 90 years old and have seen a lot of events in our great country, some good and some bad. My wish is that I live to see the Republican Party return to the great Party that it once was. I am a registered Democrat but always voted for the man and not the party. Trump changed this for me when he came on the scene. With the Lord’s help, maybe my wishes for the Republican Party will come true.

A Quote by Sir Winston Churchill, “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.” Maybe the Republican Party should compare their problem with this quote. Trump’s lies did spread rapidly. Could it be that the Republican’s didn’t have time to get their pants on?