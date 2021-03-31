Opinion | Charles Burdick: Republicans switch from a party to a Cult

I am a registered Democrat and have been all my adult years. But I have always voted for the man rather than the party.

I have probably voted for nearly as many Republicans as Democrats. Well, that may be stretching it a bit, but I have never been a die-hard Democrat. I have voted a Democratic straight ticket a few times in my life but mostly split. I say this because Trumps radical hate statements and cult like following has changed my voting outlook drastically.

The Republican Party has now become more of a cult than a political party. I can no longer associate one single vote of mine, to a cult following. I will never again vote for a Republican.

Trump was impeached twice while in office, but most Republicans voted not guilty, when he was as guilty as sin. I lost all trust in them. Trumps following by Senators and Representatives is unbelievable. They run after him like chickens running to the coop, out of the rain. He was voted out by the people. After he was voted out, they are still kissing up to him, and sticking with him, like mud on a turtle’s back. How many trips to Florida has some senators and representatives made since Trump left office and moved to Florida?