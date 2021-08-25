Opinion | Charles Burdick: River navigation and the people involved

To understand the progress in which led to present day's river navigation methods, one must go back to the beginning of early ways. After the universal canoe of the aborigines came the flatboat, the pirogue, the mackinaw boat, the keel-boat, the barge, the horse boat, and the broad horn or produce boat.
These modes of transportation were then followed by the steamboat and diesel boat.
The rivers played a great part in the development and westward expansion of America and still today contribute much to our transportation system. Hundreds of vessels today, called Towboats, pushing barges ahead, ply the many rivers that are navigable with cargoes of oil, coal, rock, grain, sulfur, asphalt, steel, and many, many more products.
In 1839, the first act of Congress relating to licenses of steamboats was passed, also an act requiring all captains, pilots, and engineers to be examined before a board of persons appointed for that purpose. Today, the U.S. Coast Guard handles licensing.
Steamboats faded out and were replaced by diesel boats, for which no license was required by law for many years. Several companies did however, require you to have a license. I worked for such a company my first eighteen years on the river, therefore, I had a pilot’s license early on, before a law was passed requiring the present-day operator’s license. This law was passed in the 1970’s.
Positions today that make up the crew on river vessels are: captain, pilot, mate, engineer, oiler, deckhand, tankerman, and cook.
Most companies today are in the 30/30 program — of 30 days on and 30 days off the boat with pay. Everyone on board works 6 hours on and 6 hours off except the cook and that job, due to its nature of providing 3 meals a day require different work hours.
The responsibilities and duties are many that go with the authority one has as master (captain) of the vessel. The vessels safety and all crew members aboard, are one of these responsibilities. He must keep records and logs and see that all U.S. Coast Guard rules and regulations are carried out. His responsibilities are so numerous and to list all here would be redundant. Please let the above written suffice.
Many embarrassments and dangerous incidents await the river pilot. He must show respect and obedience to these treacherous but beautiful rivers that wind their way and flow many miles with turbulence and swiftness seeking their final destination. My reverence for the river was always tempered by deep respect. The pilot navigates the vessel 12 hours a day and is responsible for the safe navigation of the vessel while on watch. His job requires alertness at all times and with all situations.
The engineer is responsible for the maintenance of all machinery, mechanical and electrical equipment aboard. He makes repairs when needed. This is a huge job and requires much mechanical know-how. Some companies still carry an oiler and this person is under the supervision of the engineer.
The mate is responsible for upkeep and overall condition of the vessels deck areas and is the supervisor of the deck crew. His foremost job is the supervising of tow making, and that it is secure and ready for movement. He also is responsible for all painting of the vessel when needed. Without the deckhand the vessel couldn’t operate. With tank barges the law requires a tankerman to load and discharge them and must have a tankerman certificate issued by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The cook prepares and serves three full meals a day and is responsible for all galley activities. In 42 years working on the river with both men and women cooks, it is not an exaggeration by saying that 99% of the cooks I worked with was excellent at their job, and always served great meals.
My time on the river overall was a most enjoyable period. I never lost interest in my work nor did I tire of the challenge. At age 62, my decision to retire was dictated by common sense. After all the years of being away, I felt a need to come home and stay, and so I did 27 years ago.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.