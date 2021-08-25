Opinion | Charles Burdick: River navigation and the people involved

Positions today that make up the crew on river vessels are: captain, pilot, mate, engineer, oiler, deckhand, tankerman, and cook.

Most companies today are in the 30/30 program — of 30 days on and 30 days off the boat with pay. Everyone on board works 6 hours on and 6 hours off except the cook and that job, due to its nature of providing 3 meals a day require different work hours.

The responsibilities and duties are many that go with the authority one has as master (captain) of the vessel. The vessels safety and all crew members aboard, are one of these responsibilities. He must keep records and logs and see that all U.S. Coast Guard rules and regulations are carried out. His responsibilities are so numerous and to list all here would be redundant. Please let the above written suffice.

Many embarrassments and dangerous incidents await the river pilot. He must show respect and obedience to these treacherous but beautiful rivers that wind their way and flow many miles with turbulence and swiftness seeking their final destination. My reverence for the river was always tempered by deep respect. The pilot navigates the vessel 12 hours a day and is responsible for the safe navigation of the vessel while on watch. His job requires alertness at all times and with all situations.