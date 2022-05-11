Opinion | Charles Burdick: Russian aggression still a great danger to all

The world has been burdened, many decades, with Russia and their aggressive actions. It is more frightening today than has been in the past, because of nuclear weapons and with Putin, a disoriented man in control.

Since the death of Stalin, we had seen some mellowing in Russia’s actions until Putin entered the picture. He is a greedy, murdering monster within humankind. Putin has no respect for life, and is like the wolf preying on the lamb when it comes to Ukraine.

We had a thousand miles of Russia’s southern flank in the Mediterranean that protected us from her aggression by the Sixth Fleet, capable of delivering the Atomic Bomb, the mightiest naval power ever concentrated in one area and I would hope, we still have today that protection.

At that time our seventh Fleet was fighting the war in Korea. This was in the first three years of the 1950s. During that period I was in the Amphibious part of the U.S. Navy and we were part of the Sixth Fleet.

General Quarters were routine on every ship in the Sixth Fleet, including ours, and I came to realize how important this was as it taught you to act without thought.

Since World War II ended, the Sixth Fleet has been a force to discourage Russia from acting in an aggressive way. Many rebuts have been made by it. This action by Putin is similar of the days, that is referred to as the Cold War.

Putin is not to be trusted. His actions prove this. He claims his ongoing war with Ukraine is to rescue the people in that country. How do you rescue people who don’t want to be rescued? His fantasizing and thinking about Ukraine is only a dream in his mind. Ukraine is an independent and sovereign country. A Russian controlled government is the very last thing they want.

He thought when he invaded Ukraine that this would be a fast and easy war, but he was wrong. Oh, how wrong he was — for these people love their freedom and won’t lay down their weapons and give up. With a great leader, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky they are willing to fight for their freedom until hell freezes over.

Putin has underestimated the will of his enemy. Volodymyr Zelensky, using Churchill’s words at the beginning of World War II. As Russia invaded, Zelensky said, “It will be our faces you see, not our backs, we will fight till the end, at sea, in the air, in the forest, in the fields, on the shores, and in the streets.” This is exactly what Ukraine is doing.

My greatest worry today is not only Putin, but in likeness, some nutcase leader that controls the countries that have the Nuclear Bomb, like North Korea.

I believe that this war Putin started with Ukraine is a loser for him. This was an unjust war with no justifications whatsoever. His excuses for the invasion of Ukraine is a figment of his imagination. What flimsy excuses he gives.

As evil a man that Putin is, he must not believe in Heaven and Hell and a life thereafter. I cannot pass judgment on him for as a Christian. I believe that God will judge us all and that will be his call. I know that I believe in the Lord, son of God and his kingdom. I pray that He will intervene and stop Putin’s murdering of innocent people. Praise be to Him.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

