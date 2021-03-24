Opinion | Charles Burdick: Silent thoughts of the past

Evening has settled in and as the sun disappears behind the hills, my thoughts wander back to a time in my life, when I was a young boy. It was many years ago, but seems like only yesterday that I was helping shock wheat, shuck corn, cut wood, picked blackberries, run trap lines and helped with the garden among other things.

This was all part of survival.

Those were hard times, but we didn’t know that. We had very little money, but had great parents and much love. There was always plenty to eat. Mother was an excellent cook and always had good food on the table. Squirrel, Rabbit, Chicken, and pork were some of the main meat dishes along with home canned vegetables and fruits. Canning and trapping were part of survival.

Potatoes were plentiful as they were raised each year and buried in straw and covered with a dirt mound. A couple bushel was processed like this, keeping them preserved as you used out of them all winter. A hole was dug in the side of the dirt mound and this is how you got the potatoes out. A burlap sack was then used to plug the hole back-up after each use.

Every April, many meals found us dinning on morel mushrooms, which were plentiful in those days.