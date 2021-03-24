Opinion | Charles Burdick: Silent thoughts of the past

Evening has settled in and as the sun disappears behind the hills, my thoughts wander back to a time in my life, when I was a young boy. It was many years ago, but seems like only yesterday that I was helping shock wheat, shuck corn, cut wood, picked blackberries, run trap lines and helped with the garden among other things.
This was all part of survival.
Those were hard times, but we didn’t know that. We had very little money, but had great parents and much love. There was always plenty to eat. Mother was an excellent cook and always had good food on the table. Squirrel, Rabbit, Chicken, and pork were some of the main meat dishes along with home canned vegetables and fruits. Canning and trapping were part of survival.
Potatoes were plentiful as they were raised each year and buried in straw and covered with a dirt mound. A couple bushel was processed like this, keeping them preserved as you used out of them all winter. A hole was dug in the side of the dirt mound and this is how you got the potatoes out. A burlap sack was then used to plug the hole back-up after each use.
Every April, many meals found us dinning on morel mushrooms, which were plentiful in those days.
Eggs were not a problem as we always kept 50 or more hens. Flour, sugar, salt, lard, and pepper were mainly all that was bought at the store which was about four miles away. To get there, we had to walk. The water we drank, bathed in, washed cloths in, and cooked with had to be carried about 300 yards. This was spring water and very cool in the summer time. In the winter carrying the water to the house became a bigger task, especially when there was snow on the ground.
There were no such thing as electric lights and heaters, etc. What we did have was a couple kerosene lamps and one lantern for outside. Our heat source was wood burning stoves and it took a lot of wood to get through the winter. The wood, we had to cut and stack. The stoves were allowed to burn out at night and morning found everyone under homemade quilts which kept you warm. The only thing to get cold was your nose, and you could pull the cover over your head to solve that problem.
Our cooking stove was also a wood burner and it amazes me, yet, to this day how mother and all other women of that era, could control the heat with the damper when baking and cooking.
We walked about a mile to school. No such thing as snow days. Rain or shine school was in session. Snow, rainy Days and mornings with heavy dew found many wet feet, upon arrival at school.
The one room at Big Hill School had eight rows of desks. Each row occupied a grade, starting with grade one through grade eight. One teacher taught all eight grades.
I remember one trapping season my Dad made $18 from pelts sold. This was an economic boom for us that year. It seemed that getting up before school and running some of the trap-lines that was the closest, had been worth it. Running all trap-lines was the first thing we did after school. We got up one morning to find Mother crying. She had heard on our battery-operated radio, that the Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor and we were now at war. This was Dec. 7, 1941. She had three brothers in the army and was crying because of her fear for their safety.
Prior to that, life had been simple. Surviving the elements was your only concerns and for willing and able bodied people this was not much of a burden, just hard work. The war was about to change things forever, and believe me, it certainly did. Gas and Oil was rationed, beef and other foods were rationed, automobile tires were hard to get, most things that were made of steel were unavailable. This was all caused by the war effort, plus many more things were rationed. After high school, most males were drafted into the military if old enough.
Suddenly the phone rings and jolts me back to present time. I realize I have been setting here reminiscing in an old man’s mind, with … silent thoughts of the past.
Thank God for remembrance of those old long ago days that I truly loved so much.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.