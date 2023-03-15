Yes, I think it is fair to say that when it comes to mail service we are the neglected ones. We here in Grand Tower are deprived of our mail that most places get daily, other than Sundays and holidays. Why? We still have a post office but due to the juggling around of our postmaster by the Postal Service many days find us without a postmaster. Without a postmaster, no stamps can be purchased, no mail put in post office boxes, no way to mail packages, money orders, etc.

It seems that the person, whoever that might be, in control at the Postal Service in our district must feel that our small community isn’t important enough and therefore robs our postmaster for more important places that needs to fill a vacancy because of sickness or whatever reason. Lately this is becoming more frequent. The most recent vacancy at our post office was due to Carbondale’s need to fill a vacancy so our post master was transferred permanently to that office so we end up with no post master again. We feel that every person has a right to receive mail and if the Postal Service figures differently, they are wrong.

We pay our taxes, we are voters, most have served their country in the military, we send our children to school and pay for their lunches, we are good citizens and love our country. We ae all of this, as much as they are in the bigger populations and entitled to the same mail service. Disagree Postal Service and I will prove you wrong.

This settlement began in 1805 and was chartered as a city in 1870. Yes, I said city, not a village or town. My point is, we have had a post office for over 150 years. Throughout the years of our country’s progression, we had some of the largest industries in Jackson County. The loss of these industries was caused by river change and industry mishaps. We have supported five different churches and still today have four active churches. Our population peaked at 3,500 in earlier times to present day of around 600.

We here in Grand Tower, like so many others throughout our great country depend on mail service for delivery of our medications. This is not good if delayed in receiving it.

An example of inconvenience that this can create happened Saturday March 4. I was unable to receive my newspaper because no post master was there to put it in my box. I finally received it Monday. Who wants to read a two-day old paper? This is not the first time this has happened. Of course this is one of the lesser problems and not critical.

Postage rates have risen the past couple years to a progressively higher rate. I have no problem with that, but I must believe that cost has no bearing on our problem here in Grand Tower of having a post master for a few short hours daily being consistent. I’ve heard it said that they have problems of finding someone that wants to work. I’m not buying that excuse either if that is being said as a reason.

For whatever the reason causing our problems here in Grand Tower with our postal service, we insist that it be corrected and returned to the four hour a day like we had when a post master was available. This is not a unreasonable request.

We feel that we are as deserving as all others in the receiving and sending of our mail. If the Postal Service thinks different, we ask them why.