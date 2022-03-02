Opinion | Charles Burdick: Stress — you must experience it to understand it

I’m no expert on the word stress, but I have felt it many times. You never forget the feeling once you’ve been there. Stress is a mental or emotional strain or tension. It can come from many things.

I experienced it as a river pilot many times. I would say most of my stress came from strain as my nerves would become excited from the unknown. The unknown being, not sure what was going to happen as there are many unknowns in river navigation.

Many happenings can bring on a sudden stressful feeling, such as severe storms, near collisions, cross currents, large eddies extending into navigation channel, narrow bridges, strong outdrafts at locks, in high river conditions and many more ongoing events too numerous to mention. One must remember while experiencing these kinds of events, it is not always stressful as your experience in some of these things has taught you how to react to such situations and overcome them, therefore no stress would exist.

I will give you some examples of stress that I experienced in my 35 years as a river pilot. There was that incident at a railroad bridge, where I was swept out across the river and ended up crossways with the bridge. Fortunately no damage occurred. I was hit, head-on by a tornado on the lower Mississippi River. This incident was highly stressful.

I worked for oil companies most of my time on the river, and our cargo was mostly gasoline, airplane fuel, and fuel oil. We would have thousands of barrels of gasoline in one tow and this created a constant threat of fires, although at a lower level, a constant stress did exist. When our barges were empty this is when they were extremely dangerous. A collision with another tow when your barges were empty was like a loaded barge of dynamite, and could be disastrous to them and you as empty barges are packed with gasoline fumes or whatever kind of refined oil you may have been carrying.

There was that time that I was meeting another vessel and we agreed on the one whistle side but he started steering across my bow and a collision was imminent. I started backing full astern and was throwing the head of our tow away from theirs. We were down bound. This caused my tow to top around in the river and it looked like the stern of the boat would hit the bank. It didn’t, but it just missed a rock shore by a few feet. We had a loaded tow of gasoline. This was very stressful.

One other account of a close call was I had empty gasoline barges and was laying against the bank waiting a downbound tow to pass. Since he was downbound he had the choice to tell me where he wanted to meet. I was in that place and he was sitting sideways toward me as he navigated the bend.

It soon became apparent that we were going to be hit by him. Being against the bank I couldn’t do anything. The pilot on the downbound boat managed to steer his head around, to where he would slide down against us, with his 25 loaded barges. And so he did but his tow ripped open a one hundred-foot-long, two-foot-wide gash in one of our empty gas barges. Fire was shooting out from, between his tow and ours as they dragged-down alongside our tow. God was with us, for there is no other explanation that an explosion didn’t occur. I’ve always said, God was the pilot and I, his co-plot, for He did things I couldn’t do.

Many occurrences can happen while piloting a river boat, some are minor and some major. The river can treat you like a son, but at times like a stepson. I felt the stress of the stepson many times, in my years of river navigation. At 89 years old, I feel like a stepson survivor. Thanks be to the Lord that I’m any kind of survivor.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

