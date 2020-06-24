Opinion | Charles Burdick: Take a break from coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coronavirus has dominated the news the past three months, and rightfully so. It is time we take our minds off this subject for a while, but in a controlled manner, for we are still under siege from this deadly virus. The following is how I take my break from this virus debacle. It’s a great relaxation for me, probably for you too.

I live in the middle of town and have a large backyard. My house has an opened back porch and at 87 years old, I spend many hours at this location. What really attracts me to this spot is wildlife. I have become very conscious of just how much wildlife exists right here in my backyard. This viewing takes my mind off the virus.

It is not uncommon to see three or four squirrels scurrying about at the same time, frogs occasionally jumping in the grass, rabbits hoping around, moles raising the dirt as they search for a meal beneath the earth. Birds of many kind are in abundance.

We have many garter snakes and they actually crawl upon the porch while one is sitting there. These little fellows are harmless, no venom, but they eat a lot of insects, including mosquitoes. I will not harm them because of this.