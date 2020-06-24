Opinion | Charles Burdick: Take a break from coronavirus

The Coronavirus has dominated the news the past three months, and rightfully so. It is time we take our minds off this subject for a while, but in a controlled manner, for we are still under siege from this deadly virus. The following is how I take my break from this virus debacle. It’s a great relaxation for me, probably for you too.
I live in the middle of town and have a large backyard. My house has an opened back porch and at 87 years old, I spend many hours at this location. What really attracts me to this spot is wildlife. I have become very conscious of just how much wildlife exists right here in my backyard. This viewing takes my mind off the virus.
It is not uncommon to see three or four squirrels scurrying about at the same time, frogs occasionally jumping in the grass, rabbits hoping around, moles raising the dirt as they search for a meal beneath the earth. Birds of many kind are in abundance.
We have many garter snakes and they actually crawl upon the porch while one is sitting there. These little fellows are harmless, no venom, but they eat a lot of insects, including mosquitoes. I will not harm them because of this.
A couple mornings ago as I sat there, a frog had just hopped upon an open place in the grass. All of a sudden, this garter snake appeared and at a very high speed ran toward the frog. Also at high speed the frog took off. After going about 10 feet, I guess the snake saw he couldn’t catch the frog, so he turned around crossing the corner of the porch I was on and returned into the grass. As this was happening, two little lizards went scurrying across our sidewalk. The lizards are most always present. I noticed one had lost part of its tail.
One of my favorite viewings is the little chipmunk that appears most every morning. He sits up on his hind legs and looks at me. As long as I stay still he stares at me for quite some time. Any movement I make will frighten him and he runs away, but he returns later.
The velvet ant is a beautiful insect. If you have never seen one, it is partly covered with an outside red velvet fir like cover. The male has wings, but the female does not. The female can sting, but the male is harmless. You only see them two or three months a year in the summer. The female grows to be about 1 inch long. The male is probably less than three-quarters of an inch long. We have an abundance of these ants around a concrete pad in our backyard and it is very interesting to watch them move about.
Another thing I see often is birds chasing squirrels. Especially when the bird has a nest nearby. This is an amazing thing to watch since one would think the bird would be afraid of the squirrel.
It has always fascinated me to watch the movement of the little hummingbird. I can spend hours watching them feed at our feeders on the back porch. Their movement of up and down, forward and backward is just a amazing thing to me.
Honeybees, bumblebees, wood bees, dirt daubers, hornets, red wasp and butterflies such as the tiger, zebra, monarch, viceroy and cabbage are just a few of bees, wasps, and butterflies I see from my porch. There are always plenty of birds around to watch. Sparrows, cardinals, blue jays, doves, woodpeckers, bluebirds, robins, brown thrush, blackbirds, hummingbirds and many more kinds.
The old wives tales we have all heard of on many subjects, all untrue of course, can also be applied to the robin.
I was always told the robin could hear worms in the ground. This all came from the fact that the robin turns its head sideways to see on that side, not to hear. The robin’s eyes are so located that they must turn their head to see on that side. As humans we can see with both eyes at the same time. After I discovered this, I have been watching the robin, in a stance position, as he searches and finds a worm by vision.
I just realized that I have spent much time on my computer typing this and no telling what I’m missing on the back porch. Its amazing how some of the simplest things can be so enjoyable.
Goodbye. I’m on my way to the back porch, to rest my thoughts of the virus. Thank God for the little creatures.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 23 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.
