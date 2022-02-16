Opinion | Charles Burdick: The 630-foot St. Louis Gateway Arch bounced up and down

On Nov. 9, 1968, 54 years ago, a strong earthquake that shook a broad area of the Midwest was centered in Southern Illinois near the Indiana state line, as reported by the National Earthquake Information Center.

The epicenter, or point on the surface directly above the shock, was located 120 miles east of St Louis at Albion, Illinois, about 28 miles southwest of Vincennes, Indiana.

The epicenter was first thought to be at New Madrid, Missouri, about 50 miles southwest of Illinois’ southern tip. A fault zone in the earth runs from New Madrid into extreme Southern Illinois, said J.C. Osterberg, a Northwestern University engineer who studied the subject.

Carl Von Hake, acting chief of the information center, said the quake had a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter Scale. He characterized it as a strong tremor because it affected a populated area. The damage point is considered to be six, he said, although it might be less in a populated, built-up area. The 1811 quake was estimated to have been eight, although there are no accurate reports that far back.

One serious injury was reported. An 11-year old boy in St. Louis suffered a concussion when a brick fell from a chimney at his home and struck him on his head.

The shock was felt by millions of people, and it swayed numerous buildings as it rolled across at least 19 states.

The tremor rolled out from Illinois to Kansas and Oklahoma on the west, West Virginia and the Carolinas on the east, south to Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas, and North to Wisconsin and Michigan.

The quake was reported in Minnesota, Arkansas, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, Georgia, Kentucky, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Indiana, Nebraska, Iowa, Alabama, Mississippi, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

A deputy sheriff was standing outside the Hamilton County Courthouse in the McLeansboro square when the earthquake shook. “It was really rough, the ground was shaking and I thought it was an explosion,” he said.

Stores in the town of 3,000 were filled with weekend shoppers. When stuff started falling off the shelves, everybody started running out.

A man in Effingham was applying siding to his house when his wife, called out, don’t hammer so hard, you’ve got the whole house shaking. “I can’t even hit the house, he yelled back as the quake shook Southern Illinois.

The 630-foot St. Louis Gateway Arch, bounced up and down, with the shock, according to a park guide. A spokesman said the Arch’s two elevator trains were stopped briefly for a check, but nothing was found.

The shock started musical Christmas toys chiming on the shelves of a department store at Sikeston, in Southeast Missouri. The Chicago and North Western Railroad closed its drawbridge over the Mississippi River at Clinton, Iowa, and said it would not allow any trains to use the span until it was checked for possible structural damage.

Although strongly felt, no severe damage in Southern Illinois occurred.

This information was pulled from historical newspaper clippings saved over the years by Charles Burdick and the Burdick family.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

