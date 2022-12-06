Opinion | Charles Burdick: The attack On Pearl Harbor - a day that will live on in infamy

On Dec. 7, 1941, a Sunday morning, at 7:55 a.m., 81 years ago, the Japanese, without warning or any justification, attack the United States Seventh Fleet at Pearl Harbor. This sneak attack by the Japanese killed or wounded about 3,700 Americans, this included civilians, and sunk 18 ships of the seventh fleet. 360 Japanese planes, launched from carriers were involved. On Dec. 8, 1941 the United States declared war on Japan by our president, Franklin D. Roosevelt and he said, “this date, Dec. 7, will live in infamy.” This was the beginning of a bloody war that would last about 3 years and 8 months taking 405,399 American lives and wounding 670, 846. Japan would lose, 2,144,507 men, and wounded was 247,229.

I was nine years old when this war started and I remember that morning of Dec. 7, 1941. My brother was two years older than I, and we had been playing outside and we came in to get something to eat about 11:30 a.m. We found mother crying and asked her why she was crying. She told us that the country of Japan had bombed Pearl Harbor and many people had been killed. She had three brothers in the army and feared for their lives, as she wasn’t sure where they were. We understood what she said but at that age and time that it was, we didn’t fully understand the severity of it.

On Dec. 11, 1941 Germany and Italy declared war on the United States which put our country in a two-front war in Europe and Asia.

The Japanese had conquered much of the Western and Southern Pacific and expected the Allies to seek peace. But the Japanese soon realized that the Allies would never allow them to keep their newly-conquered territories. Early in 1942, a U.S. Carrier task force raided the Marshall, Gilbert, and Marcus islands. On April 18, a fleet of 16 B-25 army bombers led by Lt. Col. James H. Doolittle took off from the carrier Hornet, about 650 mile east of Honshu, Japan. The bombers hit Tokyo and other cities. The raid astounded the Japanese, because they believed that Allied planes could never reach their homeland. Fifteen of Doolittle’s planes crashed when they ran out of fuel and could not reach bases in China. One landed in Siberia. The Chinese underground helped Doolittle and 63 of his fliers to escape. The Japanese executed two pilots. The execution of these two pilots shows the brutality of the Japanese along with other brutal infliction used by them during the entire war. Rules of war meant nothing to them.

Many bloody battles were fought in the South Pacific. The Doolittle raid helped convince the Japanese that they would have to expand their defense boundaries.

Many battles were fought in this tragic war. The battle of the Coral Sea, the battle of Midway, Guadalcanal, New Guinea, Kwajalein, Wake Island, Saipan, Battle of the Philippine sea, Iwo Jima, Turk Island, Solomon Islands, and this is only a few as many more battles were fought.

When the Japanese overran Bataan, the shortage of food and medical supplies forced the surrender on April 9. The 11,000-man garrison on Corregidor, a rocky fortress in Manila Bay, held out until May 6. Th Japanese forced about 60,000 prisoners to march 70 miles to prison camps. In the Bataan Death March, about 10,000 of the prisoners died from starvation or maltreatment.

This is only a fractional part of the story of the war with Japan. This bloody and deadly event will always be told about a sneaky enemy that cost many lives. May God help us to never experience another event of this magnitude. Today, Japan is one of our staunchest allies.