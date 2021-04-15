Opinion | Charles Burdick: The Big Hill, Home Of The Aborigines

The Aborigine, the ancient dwellers that inhabited the Big Hill, left their mark with pictographs on the rock bluffs of Big Hill. They are a member of the earliest-known group of people to inhabit any country. The term comes from the Latin, ab origine and means, from the beginning. It refers to all first inhabitants, such as the Indians of the Western Hemisphere.

Such were the people who occupied this area and the whole of Southern Illinois. The history of Jackson County tells us: Never did a race inspire more romantic contemplation, or suffer more speedily and completely a disastrous fate. They perished when they came into contact with our civilization. Before they could be studied as men or as a nation, as families, or as tribes, either by their traditions and literature, by their customs and affinities, they had disappeared.

Their origin is a mystery. Their history is a myth. Their manners and customs are chiefly romance. Their language is mostly unknown, and their literature is a blank. A few mounds, some beads, a small variety of earth-made ware, stone hammers, implements for dressing skins, and now and then one of their own idols of religious worship, together with a few personal articles of luxury or dissipation, or ornament, are all of their domestic or public life left to us.