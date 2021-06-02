Opinion | Charles Burdick: The Big Race, From New Orleans To St. Louis

At 5 in the afternoon, on June 30, the Robert E. Lee backed out from the levee at New Orleans and five minutes later the Natchez followed her…but without the elaborate preparation for a race as had been made on the Lee.

Captain W. Cannon of the Lee, had stripped his boat for the race, removing all parts of her upper works that could be dispensed with. He also hired the Steamer Frank Pargoud to precede her 100 miles up-river to supply coal; and arranged with coal yards to have flatboats awaiting her in mid-stream at given points, to be taken in tow underway until the coal could be transferred to the deck of the Lee, and then cut loose to float back. He refused all business of every kind and would receive no passengers.

The entire town of Natchez, Mississippi turned out to watch the race and thousands of people congregated on the bluffs at Vicksburg, Mississippi. Ten thousand looked on at Memphis. At every point telegraphs ticked out progress. Passing times at Memphis and Cairo were cabled too Europe.

The Robert E. Lee won the race, arriving in St. Louis 3 days, 18 hours, and 14 minutes from the time she left New Orleans. The Natchez had previously held the record for the run with 3 days, 21 hours, and 58 minutes.