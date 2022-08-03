Opinion | Charles Burdick: The blame game and hate still control politics

The blame game has swirled around so much in the past couple years, and that leaves me to wonder just what’s going on. First, it was supposed to be COVID-19 that caused all of our problems, a lying president didn’t help. A masking of the people and distancing was practiced throughout the United States, people were dying from this virus, many were sick and could not work, all fingers pointed to the virus for a shortage of items that we all use. Prices on everything went up, up and up and are still going up weekly, even though the virus has been declining to a lessor severity. Groceries are reaching a level that many people can’t afford.

Now, the Republicans are blaming the Democrats for the high prices, and the Democrats are blaming the Republicans. If that wasn't enough, now the government is taking away its subsidy on insurance which is sending insurance rates beyond the average man’s ability to pay the premiums, and the Federal Reserve is raising the interest rates. Why at this time, due to the high cost of everything, would they do this? The only answer to this, that I can come up with, is politicians with poor judgement.

Another high cost is medical services. With the high cost of medical services, we are literally being suffocated by the high rising cost of hospitals and other medical services. The word (medicine) always was synonymous with (care), but now (medicine) is only synonymous with (money).

A couple of days ago, I was watching a news channel and Trump came on and made a speech. He started talking about the condition of the country and how bad things were. His speech was all gloom and doom and was as if, doomsday was upon us. Some things he spoke of was some of the very same things he did as president. Making speeches to frighten people is not a solution to the problems that our country faces, and Trump is not the one to solve them with lies and breach of oath. He sounded like Hitler in the 1930s, and his speech was just another Trump hoax I believe, to take minds off the Jan. 6, 2021 hearings of the Capitol attack and his involvement.

We’re all aware of the enormous problems our country has been dealing with the past couple years. It appears we are approaching some of these problems from the wrong direction. For example, taking away the subsidy on insurance is not a good idea, for which will bring to the consumer higher cost, already burden with terrible prices with insurance.

Hate for each other seems to run high in our politics. We are a world of people with high opinions, and we verbally express them. These expressions are not bad, for I believe this is what makes good government. Some opinions may not be that good, but they still need to be heard without a lot of bad mouthing.

We need more unification in thought. We need more coming together for reaching a common goal, which seems missing with our Republicans and Democrats. The hate element among our politicians toward each other should desist and a more friendly atmosphere exist. A rejection of one’s opinion should not cause hate. All of this, I believe will bring about a greater United States of America.

I pray everyday that we never lose our freedoms that we have in our great nation, the greatest in the world, these United States of America. Thanks be to God.