Opinion | Charles Burdick: The effects of the terrorist takeover of the capitol

The terrorist attack on our capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, and its encouragement by the President of The United States, Donald Trump, will live in the minds of people forever. Not only was this an evil and treacherous act of transgression against the oath by a president, in violating all of our standards, but also a slap in the face to every citizen in our great country when he failed his oath of office, thus showing no concerns for his fellow Americans whom he represented.

The hearings we are now seeing on television are bringing the facts of this treacherous act to light. If one didn’t know before, the severity and troublesome effect it would cause our country before the hearings, certainly we do now. For all those that will say, “that’s just a ploy being used by the Democrats trying to make Trump look bad,” to the one’s that really believe this, (probably the same ones that believed the election was stolen from Trump), may I call your attention to the ‘fact’ that many of the testimonies being heard are coming from Republicans, so don’t go pointing fingers at the Democrats, we’re talking about a Republican President that acted in a criminal way and some of his party is condemning his actions and violations.

As the hearings are being heard, it has been established that Trump was contacted two or three times by his advisors to call the rioters and have them cease their violence and leave the capitol. As he sat in the dining room watching this happen on TV, Trump refused the advice of his advisors and seemed to be enjoying his viewing. We would expect a President of this great country to have called off this great tragedy, but he didn’t.

Trump had encouraged this uprising by his lies that he lost the election because It was stolen from him. The hearings point out that Trump knew that some of the people at this gathering had weapons. Doesn’t this tell you, if there are weapons, someone could be hurt or get killed.

The simplest minds would figure this, so could Trump. Someone did get killed in the rioting.

The United States of America will be seen, by many of our friendly nations as a country that has ran amuck. Worst than that, our enemies will consider this a weakening of our system and a government in turmoil, and being no longer fully functional. They will be laughing as a big part of the world is. All because of this nutcase.

After Trumps refusal to call off the rioting goons, about three hours later he finally did and it was done in a most disturbing manner. He said, (on TV) You can go home now, your job is completed. I love you all and you did a fantastic job. You are true Americans. This is not word for word how he said it, but was said in a humbling voice and is definitely what he said on TV.

Remember, this is the same person who tried, but failed to overturn the election by coerced Georgia’s secretary to find him enough votes to win, knowing that the votes had been counted a number of times and no legal votes remained. He said, I don’t care where you get them, just get them.

It is my hope, that Trump having broken the laws of the land and doing so, caused death and destruction to our Nation's Capitol, is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.