Opinion | Charles Burdick: The Henson Cemetery, a forgotten place

Throughout the hills and flat lands of Southern Illinois, one can find cemeteries that have existed for centuries.

Many of us today are connected to them in some way. Some have relatives buried in them that they only knew by name, since the relative was deceased before they were born. Some names are connected to history.

The Henson Cemetery is one of these.

The Henson Cemetery is located about a quarter mile off of Route 3, via the Myers Road. The Henson house stood not far from there on Route 3.

Both cemetery and home are about four miles north of Grand Tower.

The cemetery derives its name from Allen Henson, the first to settle here in this area. This cemetery receives no care and has heavy vegetation growing on it.

My last time to visit this cemetery was in 1999. Many tombstones had fallen over and some were illegible. I was unable to find the grave of Allen Henson, although he was buried here.

Like so many of these old and unattended cemeteries, to view it is very dis-heartening. I counted 25 tombstones that were illegible. The cemetery is on a ridge, rising about 50 feet above the flat ground. A road winds uphill along its east side.