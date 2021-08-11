Opinion | Charles Burdick: The Henson Cemetery, a forgotten place

Throughout the hills and flat lands of Southern Illinois, one can find cemeteries that have existed for centuries.
Many of us today are connected to them in some way. Some have relatives buried in them that they only knew by name, since the relative was deceased before they were born. Some names are connected to history.
The Henson Cemetery is one of these.
The Henson Cemetery is located about a quarter mile off of Route 3, via the Myers Road. The Henson house stood not far from there on Route 3.
Both cemetery and home are about four miles north of Grand Tower.
The cemetery derives its name from Allen Henson, the first to settle here in this area. This cemetery receives no care and has heavy vegetation growing on it.
My last time to visit this cemetery was in 1999. Many tombstones had fallen over and some were illegible. I was unable to find the grave of Allen Henson, although he was buried here.
Like so many of these old and unattended cemeteries, to view it is very dis-heartening. I counted 25 tombstones that were illegible. The cemetery is on a ridge, rising about 50 feet above the flat ground. A road winds uphill along its east side.
Allen Henson had arrived here with his family in 1808 from North Carolina. He built a large double log house that might be considered today a duplex. A big hallway divided it in the middle, running from front to back. This providing equal space on each side of the hall, allowing two families to live in it. This type of hall, in those days, were known as a “Dog Trot”.
The house had a cellar under it and snakes liked it as well as the humans did.
The reason I know this is because I was born in this house in 1932 and we lived in it a few years. My parents canned a lot and the cellar with its shelves is where all the canned vegetable and fruit was kept. We didn’t bother the snakes and they didn’t bother us.
Allen had been in the Indian War and had been scalped and left for dead, but was afterwards found by friends. It was by great care that he was restored to life and health again.
A small part of his skull was cut out.
The log house that Allen Henson built and lived in for many years, stood until sometime in the 1960's, and then was torn down because it was in bad need of repairs and it had also become infested with rattlesnakes. No one had lived in it for several years.
A small log house set at the foot of the Henson Cemetery and in 1934 my sister was born in it. We lived in that house only a couple years as it was too small for a growing family.
My memories of the Henson House still remain vivid and pleasant in my mind as that was my home for several years while growing up.
I will always remember the Henson Cemetery as a quite and peaceful area, but have a sad feeling for its lack of care and maintenance.