Opinion | Charles Burdick: The Historic First United Presbyterian Church

This column is presenting a small portion of this grand church’s history that dates back almost a century and a half.

It stands as a symbol for the Christian faith as it has withstood the elements of time.

It has spoken the Lord's words to many of our citizens for 145 years. One must realize that having withstood the ages, the church has seen many hard times with its declining membership enrollment due mostly to the city’s economic conditions. With the loss of its major industry the population declined as people left to find employment. Some members were called home by the Lord.

The first meeting leading to the formation of a Presbyterian Church in Grand Tower was held in the office of the Grand Tower Mining, Manufacturing and Transportation Company in the year of 1868, conducted by Mr. John Baird, the only ruling Elder in the area. About the same time a Sunday School was organized and its meetings were held in a new building on the river bank just below the furnace, known as the furnace office.

Late that year the erection of a larger building was begun on a location comprising of lots 2102, 2104 and 2106 on Fourth Avenue, and lot 313 on 21st Street, in the Grand Tower Mining, Manufacturing, and Transportation Company’s addition to the City of Grand Tower. This is where the three Mainer houses now stand.

The building was never finished. A smaller building was started and completed, and was called the chapel and used by the Sunday School and social purposes as well as for worship. On April 11, 1870, a meeting was held and an agreement entered into to form a nucleus around which a Presbyterian Congregation might be organized. On Sunday May 1, 1870 a petition signed by 20 people was sent to the Presbytery of Alton, which at that time included this area, requesting that a commission be appointed to organize a Presbyterian Church in Grand Tower. On the first day of May, 1870 after a church service, a congregation was organized to be known as the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Tower.

Soon after the organization of the congregation the old barn-like unfinished building was torn down and the present gothic type building was erected during the remainder of 1870 and 1871.

There are no existing records found from Oct. 30, 1890 until Sept. 24, 1896. No activities were recorded during this time. Christian Schulze, the last remaining Elder died July 31, 1895 during this vacant period.

A reorganized Congregation, after six years when the prophet’s voice was not heard, when the church’s vitality ran low and no spiritual harvest was gathered, some people enough concerned about the situation ask the Presbytery of Cairo at its stated meeting in Du Quoin in September 1896 to appoint a committee to investigate the situation in Grand Tower, and take such steps as local conditions might warrant, looking toward the reorganization of the church. In an answer to this request the Presbytery appointed The Rev. Frank Alexander and two others to investigate the situation at Grand Tower and determine what could be done about it. Two of these appointed, the Rev. Alexander and the Rev. Stone accompanied by the Rev. Watt, Moderator of Presbytery, visited Grand Tower on Sept. 24, 1896. A meeting was called at the home of Mrs. Emma Huthmacher for information and advice.

Upon investigation, it appeared that although for a long time there had been no minister and no regular program, the church had not ceased to exist, having never formally dissolved, and a number of members were still living in the area, most of them in the lower part of town. The existing 14 members, voted to move the church to the lower part of town. A committee was appointed to obtain a location and arrange moving.

At a congregational meeting Nov. 30, 1896 the building committee reported that they had obtained lots 1 and 2 being part of Elisha Cochran’s addition to the City of Grand Tower at the price of $125 each.

The building was moved to its present location in December 1896. With the grace of God, we will see the church rise again in membership.

A quote from John W. Newborn pretty much tells the story:

“People can be divided into three groups, Those who make things happen, those who watch things happen, and those who wonder what happens.” Those who make things happen is my choice of the three. Had there not been a group that, “makes things happen” there may not be a Presbyterian Church here now.

The author of this report is not a Presbyterian member, but has great respect for this church, as well as all other protestant religions.

Thanks be to God for our freedom of religion and all other freedoms we have in our great country.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0