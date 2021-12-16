Opinion | Charles Burdick: The history of 'amphibious' land crafts in the Navy

It is amazing how memories can take you back to a long-ago time or place.

Especially to something you participated in. From the middle of 1952 to the end of 1953, I operated a landing craft in the United States Navy.

These crafts — called LCVPs, which stood for Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel — are no longer used in the U.S. Navy.

These crafts seen much action in World War II. They were also used in the Korean War. These types of boats were very important in their day, during invasions, carrying troops and supplies to the beaches.

I became very knowledgeable with this craft as I operated it many, many hours. We were in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea on maneuvers for many months with 1,500 Marines making practice maneuvers on beaches where some actual landings took place in World War II.

The war in Korea was in full swing. Fate determined my destiny and I would never see combat, but we were fully prepared for it.

At the begin of World War II in the early 1940s, in the Solomons, The New Georgias, the Gilberts, the Aleutians, the Marshalls, and the Philippines … on beaches scattered over tens of thousands of square miles of the Pacific, “Amphibs” led the way.

“Amphibs” got the men and supplies ashore at Casablanca, in Sicily, in Southern Italy across the Strait of Messina, at the Anzio Beachhead below Rome, and along the treacherous coast of Normandy.

This proud record during World War II proves the amphibious forces were a part of the fleet second in importance to none. Without landing craft, and the men who manned them, the steady pressure and progress from Guadalcanal to Luzon, and beyond, could never have been made. Battlewagons can’t hit the beach. They can merely help to make the path a little easier for the LCVP, and the scores of other tough-bottomed craft which go in at H-hour.

The LCVP was designed to run through the surf to a beach, lower its ramp, unload men and cargo, back off, or retract through the breakers and return to the transport from which it came.

Some of the qualities that in designing, the engineers had to consider were: Speed — the boat had to get into the beach fast under fire. It had to be light because it was carried aboard a transport and launched over the side.

Its power needed to be sufficient to run aground and back off free. It had to be tough enough to be able to take a terrific pounding from the surf and from rocky or corral beaches. It needed the proper maneuverability to handle easily, respond quickly and exactly to the coxswain’s touch. It needed big enough fuel tanks, as the LCVP couldn’t take time out to refuel every hour or two.

To earn its keep, it was essential that the boat be able to land a good-sized load. Armament was needed, for the safety of the crew and cargo could not be disregarded.

These requirements were met, as the LCVP was designed as a seaworthy eight and one half-ton boat 36 feet long with a draft forward of about 12 inches and three and one half feet aft.

She normally carries a crew of four (coxswain, engineer, and two deckhands) and will transport 36 fully equipped men or 8100 pounds of cargo. With a load she will travel 10 to 12 miles per hour. Without cargo her speed is about 15 miles per hour. Two 100-gallon fuel tanks provide a range of about 100 miles at normal speed. Armor plate sheathes the forward portion of the hull and provides protection against small-arms for crew and cargo. In combat, two .30 caliber machine guns in circular steel gun wells are manned by the deckhands during the run to the beach.

A gray Marine Diesel engine which delivers 225 horsepower drives the LCVP efficiently. Simplified controls enable the coxswain to handle this engine with a single lever for forward and reverse gear, and speed. There was a single screw and rudder.

Although nearly 70 years has passed, I will always remember my time in LCVP 15, the boat I operated, and was convinced, with Gods help, could get me and my cargo to the beach and back safely. I can only say goodbye my friend, you served us well.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

