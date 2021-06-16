Opinion | Charles Burdick: The history of minted coins in the U.S.

People make a hobby of collecting old coins. This is not something new for this has been happening for many years.
The engravings and fashion change on coins, and some of the old-style coins are no longer made. One of these rare old coins may be valuable.
The coin collector constantly is looking for an old coin, and studies books and any info they might obtain about them. He looks over the change in his pocket, and once in a while finds a rare penny and sells it for $500.
The first colonies of America were under English rule. England had the say about the money settlers used and struggling colonies needed to buy goods from England. Most of the time, they were short of English money to pay for these goods. They also traded with the Spanish West Indies. There, they were often paid in Spanish money, but this money, too, was spent to pay for needed supplies from England.
The settlers in the northern states grew wheat and rye, corn and barley. They also raised cattle and made leather from the skins. In the southern states, they grew tobacco and other warm weather crops. From the far north, trappers came down with cuddly furs.
Nowadays, we can sell such goods for cash. But the early colonists were short of cash, so they swapped their goods with each other. As an example, wheat from the northern states was exchanged for tobacco grown in the south. The colonial government set a value on different goods and said how much wheat was worth for so much tobacco. The stores were swap-shops, and the poor storekeeper had a hard time figuring out how much leather to give a farmer for his sack of corn.
The Colonist asked England, many times, for permission to make their own coins. Finally, around 1550, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts was granted permission to make its own coins. Soon, other colonies made their own coins, but the real United States coins were not made until after America freed herself from England in the War of Independence.
In April, 1792 President George Washington signed a paper that made it legal for the United States of America to make her own coins. This was 229 years ago. The first United States mint was started right away in Philadelphia. A mint is a place where coins are made. In the United States and most other countries, only the federal government may mint, or manufacture, coins. Some of the coins the U.S. Mints make are Half dollars, Quarters, Dimes, Nickels, and Cents.
The first coins were silver dimes and half-dimes. The silver to make these first truly American coins came from Mount Vernon, the home of our first president. They were melted down from the table silver used by Washington’s family.
It is against the law for anyone to make his own coins, and the Government Treasury Department pounces on those who try to copy our coins. Each year our Mints make Billions of new coins. More than 200 million of them are shiny new nickels.
Historians believe the first mint was founded during the 600s B.C. in Lydia, now a part of Turkey.
My dad collected a few coins and the only one I have is a half-dime. I don’t know what he did with the rest of the few that he had. I wasn’t a coin collector but was always fascinated with Indian Head Pennies.
So occasionally, when I find one, I keep it.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.