Opinion | Charles Burdick: The history of minted coins in the U.S.

People make a hobby of collecting old coins. This is not something new for this has been happening for many years.

The engravings and fashion change on coins, and some of the old-style coins are no longer made. One of these rare old coins may be valuable.

The coin collector constantly is looking for an old coin, and studies books and any info they might obtain about them. He looks over the change in his pocket, and once in a while finds a rare penny and sells it for $500.

The first colonies of America were under English rule. England had the say about the money settlers used and struggling colonies needed to buy goods from England. Most of the time, they were short of English money to pay for these goods. They also traded with the Spanish West Indies. There, they were often paid in Spanish money, but this money, too, was spent to pay for needed supplies from England.

The settlers in the northern states grew wheat and rye, corn and barley. They also raised cattle and made leather from the skins. In the southern states, they grew tobacco and other warm weather crops. From the far north, trappers came down with cuddly furs.