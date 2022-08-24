Opinion | Charles Burdick: The main battery of the ship

The following appeared in the ships paper, the USS Chilton APA 38, 70 years ago. I was in the L-Division while serving aboard this ship from 1951–1953, and operated a landing craft, LCVP 15. Every week the ships paper was published. The following is that article:

“Many of us are well acquainted with this division of our ship, but some of us may only be partially aware of the importance and its function. We are going to attempt to bring the reader of this paper a series of articles concerning the various Divisions aboard the APA-38 (Amphibious Personal Attack) and try to show how each one fits into this intricate business that in total adds up to an Attack Transport.

'L' Division Was chosen first because it is the main battery of the ship. It, in reality, carries out the main function of the ship during battle conditions.

The Chilton has 27 boats aboard and 17 of them are LCVP’s (Landing Craft Vehicle and Personnel.) These boats will hold 36 fully equipped Troops each. They are powered by a 225 H.P. Gray Marine Diesel Engine, and have a crew of four, being an Operator, Engineer, and two Deckhands.

During battle conditions the men of 'L' Division and their boats go into action to carry out their function as main battery of the ship by carrying troops and equipment from the vessel to shore. This starts as they are lowered from the davits and the boats are water-borne and the crew takes them to assembly circle aft of the ship; even numbered boats to port and odd numbered to starboard. From these positions the boats are called alongside (by signal flags) to load troops or equipment. Upon completion of loading, they are brought to assembly circles forward port and starboard according to designated waves. (Waves is the alignment into beach.) From here they go to the beach, subject to the Wave Commander’s orders, and upon completion of unloading of troops and cargo, they return to make another cycle until off loading of the ship has been completed.

When not in battle conditions, the 'L' Divisions normal ship’s routine means loading and offloading supplies, maintenance and repair of boats. This keeps them busy. There are a couple additional claims to distinction made by the 'L' Division that may be mentioned here. They also may be challenged on this claim. That is the claim that they are the most generous supporters of the beer and bistro business. However, they were the first division to have a try at the new Naval Uniform Code of Justice”

My naval experiences as a Landing Craft Operator were during a very exciting time in my life. The Landings on beaches with heavy surf running and cross currents thereon were just a couple things, and the thought of battle that we thought would soon come was another. We were being trained for combat and made landings on some of the beaches that had seen much loss of life and bloody sand in World War II. The Korean War was in full force and had started shortly after I entered the navy. We never made it to Korea, but we ended up training the Marines as we landed them on beaches in the Mediterranean and North Atlantic. Many of these Marines didn’t come home from Korea. The LCVP boat no longer exists in the U.S. Navy. They have been replaced by other methods, but in my memory they still exist.